USA

Trump: US Will Seek Snapback of Sanctions on Iran at UN

By Margaret Besheer, Steve Herman
August 19, 2020 10:05 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo…
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Aug. 19, 2020, in Washington.

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the United States will seek a “snapback” of all international sanctions on Iran at the United Nations, one week after failing to persuade Security Council members to extend an expiring arms embargo beyond mid-October.

"My administration will not allow this Iran nuclear situation to go on," Trump told reporters at the White House. “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 14, 2020.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will go to New York on Thursday to notify the Security Council, initiating the process known as snapback. He will also meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Secretary Pompeo’s notification to the Council follows its inexcusable failure last week to extend the arms embargo on the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism,” State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement, referring to Iran.

Council crisis

That vote failed to garner support among the 15-member Security Council – only the Dominican Republic voted with the U.S. to continue it. Triggering the snapback provision is only likely to highlight that divide.

Other participants in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal – known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) – are against reimposing old sanctions, which would likely lead to the fraying deal’s total collapse.

Under the JCPOA, the five permanent Security Council members (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) plus Germany agreed with Iran to gradually lift the sanctions in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear activities that would prevent it making a nuclear bomb. It also reopened Iran’s markets to many foreign investors.

Trump has repeatedly called the JCPOA “the worst deal ever.”

In May 2018, he withdrew the United States from the deal and reimposed unilateral sanctions. In response, Tehran resumed some of its nuclear activities, and in July 2019 it breached the deal by exceeding limits on both uranium enrichment and stockpile levels.

FILE - The heavy water nuclear facility near Arak, Iran, is seen in this photo taken Jan. 15, 2011.

Diverging views

One of the core issues is whether Washington has the right to trigger the snapback provision when it is no longer part of the JCPOA. Washington says it does, because snapback is part of a Security Council resolution endorsing the nuclear deal.

“Under Resolution 2231, the United States has every right to initiate snapback of provisions of previous Security Council resolutions,” U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said after last Friday’s failed arms embargo vote.

But the deal’s other stakeholders disagree.

“The United States, no longer a participant in the Plan after withdrawing from it, has no right to demand that the Security Council invoke the snapback provision,” China’s foreign minister wrote to the Security Council president on June 7. Russia's and Iran’s positions are in line with China’s.

Washington’s allies are also not on board, with the European Union foreign policy chief’s spokesman telling German news agency DPA that because the U.S. has pulled out of the deal and has not participated in any JCPOA-related activities since, it “is not in a position to resort to mechanisms reserved for JCPOA participants.”

“The snapback ploy will be ... ineffective, as even our closest allies and partners won’t go along with it — and for good reason," said Ned Price, who was policy and communications director at the National Security Council during the Barack Obama presidency. “And the Trump administration knows this.”

In a comment to VOA, Price said there is an ulterior motive behind Trump’s action.

“To make it as difficult as possible for a Biden administration to revive the JCPOA. This is a move animated more by spite than it is by any genuine effort to restrict Iran’s nuclear program. If the latter were the goal, rejoining the JCPOA would be the most effective approach,” Price said.

How snapback works

In order to initiate snapback, a JCPOA member would need to notify the Security Council that Iran is in noncompliance. That would start a 30-day clock, during which the council would need to adopt a new resolution keeping the current termination of sanctions in place. But the U.S. would likely veto that, and if at the end of the 30 days there is no new resolution extending the sanctions relief, the old pre-2015 sanctions would automatically snap back.

“We think the reality is going to be pretty different,” said Richard Gowan, U.N. director for the International Crisis Group. He said the Security Council president, currently Ambassador Dian Djani of Indonesia, will quietly canvass other council members on their views on how to move forward.

“We expect that at some point, maybe next week, the president of the council will tell his colleagues that there is no consensus on how to proceed, and most likely, a majority of council members do not believe the U.S. has the right to trigger snapback. And under those circumstances, he cannot reasonably be expected to oversee the process set out in Resolution 2231,” Gowan said.

But that would leave the clock running, and the U.S. could claim at the end of September that U.N. sanctions have been automatically reimposed. But it could be a hollow success, as countries that disagree with Washington may simply ignore the sanctions and not enforce them.

Russia's Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya speaks in the Security Council, at United Nations headquarters, April 29, 2019.

Russia or China might also use Security Council procedural hurdles to delay the snapback process. Another route would be to seek a legal opinion from the International Court of Justice on whether the U.S. can invoke snapback – a decision that could take many months.

“It will be a political matter at the end that will resolve this, not a legal or a procedural matter,” said former U.S. Undersecretary of State Wendy Sherman, one of the negotiators of the nuclear deal.

Looking ahead

The push to extend the arms embargo and reimpose other sanctions is happening in the lead-up to the November 3 U.S. presidential election, adding yet another factor to stakeholders’ calculations.

A second Trump term would inevitably kill the deal, but if his challenger, Joe Biden, wins, he has said the U.S. would rejoin it. This could lead some countries, including Iran, to take a wait-and-see approach before responding.

Supporters of the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran say it is working and that while some allies may not be on board, others are.

FILE-In this Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a security council meeting at United Nations headquarters.

“While disappointed as we are about the Europeans and the way they have responded to this, we have another set of allies that we didn’t always have,” Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley told Washington-based United Against Nuclear Iran on Tuesday. “We now have Arab countries who know the threat of Iran, who know what it means. And it’s their region.”

“We strongly support the president for taking this important step to ensure Iran never has a nuclear weapon,” said Matt Brooks, executive director of the Republican Jewish Coalition. “Unlike Joe Biden, who wants to go back to the Iran deal — which gave Iran billions of dollars and a pathway to the bomb — President Trump understands that pressure, rather than coddling, will bring Iran to the table and be the best pathway to meaningful peace.”

Most recently, concern about Iran drew the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations. Other Gulf states are reportedly ready to follow.

Related Stories

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook speaks to VOA Persian at the State Department in Washington, Feb. 26, 2020.
USA
US Iran Envoy Brian Hook Stepping Down, to Be Replaced by Elliott Abrams
Hook's departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a US bid to extend an international arms embargo on Iran
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 08/06/2020 - 14:38
Brian Hook, special representative for Iran, speaks about the creation of the Iran Action Group at the State Department, in Washington, Aug. 16, 2018.
VOA News on Iran
New US Iran Policy Chief Lays Out Agenda
The Trump administration's new special representative for Iran says his team will focus most of its work on changing Tehran's behavior on issues of nuclear weapons, terrorism and detention of Americans.Brian Hook was speaking Thursday at the State Department, where U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Hook's appointment to the role that heads a new U.S. team known as the Iran Action Group.Hook said the group would work to pursue changes in 12 aspects of Iran's…
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 08/16/2018 - 19:45
FILE - Iranian oil worker rides his bicycle at the Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran.
Europe
Ankara Pushes Back Over US Iran Sanctions
Ankara has criticized Washington's hardline policy toward Tehran, and with Turkey's cooperation seen as vital to enforcing U.S. sanctions against Iran, analysts say a new confrontation could be looming."The implementation of sanctions against Iran will have a negative impact on the entire region and is extremely dangerous," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview Friday with Turkey's state news agency Anadolu.A senior adviser to Turkish President…
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Fri, 07/06/2018 - 14:26
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and British Prime Minister Theresa May after meeting at a hotel on the sidelines of an EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018.
Archive
France, Germany, UK Seek Exemption From US Iran Sanctions
 Britain, France and Germany have joined forces to urge the United States to exempt European companies from any sanctions the U.S. will slap on Iran after pulling out of an international nuclear agreement.   In a letter made public Wednesday, ministers from the three European countries told U.S. officials they "strongly regret" President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Iran deal to which their nations also were signatories.
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer
Steve Herman
By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

More Coverage

More U.S. News

2020 USA Votes

Obama, Harris to Criticize Trump in Prime-Time Convention Speech

A sign advertises the Democratic National Convention (DNC), which will be a largely virtual event due to the coronavirus…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Says He Doesn’t Know Much About QAnon, Appreciates Followers’ Support

FILE - David Reinert holding a Q sign waits in line with others to enter a Trump campaign rally.
2020 USA Votes

Black Lives Matter Gains Substantial Concessions in DNC Platform

In this image from video, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden leads a conversation on racial…
2020 USA Votes

Virtual Convention Offers New Opportunities for Political Parties to Connect

The control room where live feeds are managed is pictured on the first night of the virtual DNC convention at the Wisconsin Center, Aug. 17, 2020 in Milwaukee. The convention, once expected to draw 50,000 people to the city, is now taking place virtually because of coronavirus concerns.
USA

California Issues Spate of Evacuation Orders as Smoke Blankets Bay Area

The San Francisco skyline is obscured by smoke from wildfires, as the Golden Gate Bridge rises in the foreground Wednesday, Aug…