USA

Trump Weighs Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Oil Drilling in Alaska

By Reuters
August 17, 2020 11:21 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 file photo, Judith Enck, center, former regional administrator for the Environmental Protection…
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2018 photo, Judith Enck, former official of the Environmental Protection Agency addresses a protest, saying President Trump exceeded his authority when he reversed a ban on offshore drilling in vast parts of the Arctic Ocean.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said his administration was considering whether to allow oil drilling in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, a 19 million acre (7.7 million hectares) refuge that has been off-limits to drilling for decades.

"We will take a look at that," Trump told Fox News in a telephone interview when asked about a Wall Street Journal report that his administration plans to approve an oil leasing program for ANWR on Monday.

The Journal said the Interior Department's approval of the drilling program would pave the way for oil and gas leases to be auctioned by the end of 2020 - a decision that would be difficult to reverse even if the Republican President were to lose to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The Washington Post also reported that the administration was finalizing plans on Monday to open up ANWR to drilling.

Environmentalists and Native American groups have fought the development of the refuge after legislation passed in 2017 allowed it to be opened up to oil and gas exploration.

