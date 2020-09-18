USA

Trump Will Not Attend UN General Assembly

By VOA News
September 18, 2020 05:03 AM
FILE - Flags fly outside the United Nations headquarters in New York.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said President Donald Trump will not attend the United Nations General Assembly next week.

Meadows announced the decision Thursday in a briefing to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Trump's campaign rally in Wisconsin that he would not attend.

The annual meeting draws world leaders every year, but this year the General Assembly is a victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many heads of state are sending recorded messages for the virtual gathering, but it was not immediately clear whether Trump would submit a message for the annual event or if he would participate virtually.

Trump has said he wants to host a G-7 meeting of the world's largest industrialized countries, but that meeting may also fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic.  He has indicated that he would like to host the G-7 gathering in November, after the U.S. presidential election.  

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Voters cast their ballot in the Democratic primary in Philadelphia
2020 USA Votes
FBI Director Warns of ‘Drumbeat’ of Russian Disinformation, Stoking the Ire of President Trump
Christopher Wray tells U.S. lawmakers Russia is being ‘very, very active’ in effort to sway November 3 vote, prompting president to respond, ‘But Chris, you don’t see any activity from China, even though it is a FAR greater threat’
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 01:31 AM
Vice President Joe Biden President Donald Trump
2020 USA Votes
Trump, Biden Question Each Other’s Fitness for Office
At dueling Thursday night events, President Trump disparages Joe Biden while the former vice president characterizes the incumbent as ‘totally irrational’
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 01:09 AM
FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020.
2020 USA Votes
Trump's Advantage Over Biden on Economy Slipping
Democratic challenger erases some of the president's polling lead on economic issues
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 02:30 PM
Trump Contradicts CDC Director on Vaccine and Masks
00:02:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Trump Contradicts CDC Director on Vaccine and Masks
Seeking to draw a contrast with President Donald Trump’s approach to combating the pandemic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden laid out plans for developing and distributing a vaccine if he wins in the November election
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:55 AM
