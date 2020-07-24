USA

Trump's Ex-Lawyer Leaves Prison for Home Confinement

By Reuters
July 24, 2020 04:13 PM
Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at his Manhattan apartment.
Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at his Manhattan apartment after being released from federal prison to serve the remainder of sentence under home confinement in New York City.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen left prison on Friday to finish his criminal sentence at home, a spokesman for Cohen's attorney said, a day after a judge found he was imprisoned two weeks ago as retaliation for planning to publish a book about Trump.  

Cohen was picked up at a prison in Otisville, New York, about 70 miles (110 km) northwest of New York City, by his son, the spokesman said. He is expected to return to his Manhattan apartment. In May, Cohen was furloughed from the prison because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein on Thursday ordered Cohen to be released by 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) Friday. “We’re just waiting to get him home and then will be considering all next steps, including what the conditions of release will be, who will be supervising him and what, if any, additional legal actions he’ll take,” E. Danya Perry, who represents Cohen, said in an interview on Friday.
 
On July 9, Cohen and his lawyer, Jeffrey K. Levine, met with prison officials to convert his furlough to a home confinement for the final two years of his three-year sentence. After Cohen questioned a provision that barred him from publishing the book, engaging with news organizations and posting on social media, officials shackled him and returned him to prison.
 
Hellerstein said in Thursday's court hearing that he had never seen such a gag provision in his 21 years on the bench. "It's retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book," Hellerstein said. Cohen may file a lawsuit seeking compensation for his unlawful imprisonment and violation of his First Amendment rights, his attorney said.

"The lawsuit will get deeper into how this happened and who ultimately was responsible," Levine said.  

The probation officer who drafted the agreement for Cohen with the no-media provision told the court that he had not been aware of the book.  

The Federal Bureau of Prisons also issued a statement after the judge's ruling saying said the book played no role in the decision to return Cohen to prison. The bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cohen's departure from prison.

Cohen, who once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump, was sentenced in 2018 for directing hush payments to pornographic film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who said they had affairs with Trump. The president has denied having the encounters and has called Cohen a "rat."  

In court papers, Cohen said the book will contain his experiences and observations from the decade he worked for Trump, including both before and after he became president. Cohen said it would provide "unflattering details" of Trump's Behavior.

Even as he turned on Cohen, Trump has voiced his support for people who remained loyal to him.

A day after Cohen was sent back to prison, Trump commuted longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence for lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

FILE - Michael Cohen arrives at his apartment in New York City, May 21, 2020. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer was released from federal prison in May due to the coronavirus pandemic, only to be imprisoned again a short time later.
USA
Judge Orders Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Released From Prison
Judge says he believes government retaliated against Cohen for writing a book about Trump
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 13:18
FILE - Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, returns to testify on Capitol Hill.
USA
ACLU, Lawyers Sue to Free Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen
According to lawsuit, federal authorities moved to re-incarcerate Cohen after he tweeted on June 26 #WillSpeakSoon and on July 2 that he was finishing his Trump book
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 08:02
FILE - Michael Cohen, former attorney to President Donald Trump, leaves his apartment building.
USA
Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Back in Federal Prison
Federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cohen had 'refused the conditions of his home confinement'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 15:30
FILE - Court officer walks outside Federal Courthouse in Manhattan, where court papers were filed this week on behalf of Minh Quang Pham, who has pleaded not guilty to charges he provided material support to al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.
US Politics
Federal Prosecutor Who Led Cohen Probe Now Atop NY Office
Audrey Strauss, the newly appointed acting U.S. attorney, sent an email to the staff Saturday night within hours of the announcement by U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman that he would leave his position and would be replaced by her
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 23:10
