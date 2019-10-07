USA

Trump's Lawyers Appeal Ruling on His Tax Returns

By Associated Press
October 7, 2019 11:10 AM
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr.

NEW YORK - President Donald Trump’s lawyers are appealing a judge’s conclusion that the president cannot stop Manhattan’s district attorney from getting his tax returns.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero had said in his ruling Monday that he could not grant such a “categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity.”

Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That means the returns are unlikely to be turned over immediately.

That court is also based in Manhattan. The Justice Department declined to comment.

District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. has asked Trump’s accounting firm to turn over his business and personal tax returns.

It is part of an investigation of the Trump Organization’s involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.

A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump’s challenge to the release of his tax returns for a New York state criminal probe.

Judge Victor Marrero ruled Monday. He said he cannot endorse such a “categorical and limitless assertion of presidential immunity from judicial process.”

The returns had been sought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. His office is investigating the Trump Organization’s involvement in buying the silence of two women who claimed to have had affairs with the president.

Trump’s lawyers have said the investigation is politically motivated and that the quest for his tax records should be stopped because he is immune from any criminal probe as long as he is president.

Related Stories

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 House Republican Conference Member Retreat Dinner in Baltimore, Sept. 12, 2019.
USA
New York Prosecutors Seek 8 Years of Trump Tax Returns
Prosecutors are specifically interested in payments made by Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen to porn actress Stormy Daniels after she claimed she had an affair with Trump
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 21:03
Protesters gather on Capitol Hill in Washington during a Tax Day demonstration calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, April 15, 2017.
US Politics
House Committee Files Lawsuit Over Trump Tax Returns
The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Ways and Means Committee against the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service.
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/02/2019 - 12:24
Members of the New York state Assembly vote on legislation that authorizes state tax officials to release, if requested, individual New York state tax returns to Congress, during a session in the Assembly Chamber at the state Capitol, Wednesday, May ...
USA
New York Puts Democrats a Step Closer to Trump Tax Returns
New York lawmakers gave final passage to legislation Wednesday that would allow President Donald Trump's state tax returns to be released to congressional committees that have, so far, been barred from getting the president's federal filings. The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly both approved the measures Wednesday, sending them to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat. A spokesman has said the governor supports the principle behind the legislation but will review the bill…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

The Worth of a Girl