USA

Trumps Weigh Selling Rights to Their Washington Hotel   

By Reuters
October 25, 2019 06:25 PM
The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington.
FILE - The Trump International Hotel Washington at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW.

The Trump Organization on Friday said it was exploring a sale of the rights to its Washington hotel, a property at the center of litigation over allegations that President Donald Trump violated anti-corruption provisions of the U.S. Constitution. 
 
The possible license sale, being marketed by real estate company JLL, stems in part from criticisms from ethics watchdogs and lawmakers regarding the family's profits from the hotel, which is in a historic building on Pennsylvania Avenue in the heart of the capital. 
 
"People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel, and therefore we may be willing to sell," Eric Trump, Trump's son and an executive vice president at the company, said in a statement. 
 
Three lawsuits, one brought by lawmakers, one by a watchdog group and the other by state attorneys general, said Trump's ownership violated the anti-corruption emoluments provisions of the U.S. Constitution that ban the president from accepting gifts or payments from foreign governments without congressional consent. Trump is contesting the lawsuits. 
 
Trump's failure to disentangle himself from his family business exposes him to inducements by officials and others seeking to curry favor, the lawsuits said. 
 
The site, a few blocks away from the White House, has attracted protesters and disputes over its restaurants. The hotel has become a known gathering spot for Trump associates, Republicans and others in the president's orbit since he took office in January 2017. 
 
The Trumps are seeking more than $500 million for the rights, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. 
 
Carl Tobias, a law professor at the University of Richmond, said that if a sale were completed, Trump's legal team could seek dismissal of the emoluments litigation on mootness grounds. But a judge might reject such an argument, he said. 
 
The Washington hotel has been a moneymaker for Trump. In a financial disclosure form from May, he reported $40.8 million in revenue from the property in 2018. 

Related Stories

The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington.
US Politics
US Judge Allows Trump to Appeal Key Emoluments Rulings
Justice Department lawyers arguing for Trump will be able to seek fast-track review of a determination that the Democratic lawmakers had legal standing to bring the case, as well as a ruling that rejected Trump's interpretation of the constitutional language at issue in the case 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/21/2019 - 18:46
The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington.
US Politics
US Appeals Court Hands Win to Trump in Hotel 'Emoluments' Case
Democratic-backed lawsuit accuses president of violating constitutional anti-corruption provisions with his Washington hotel
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 13:34
The Trump World Tower is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 1, 2019.
US Politics
Foreign State Leases at Trump World Tower Stir Emoluments Concerns
The U.S. State Department allowed seven foreign governments to rent luxury condominiums in New York’s Trump World Tower in 2017 without approval from Congress, according to documents and people familiar with the leases, in what some experts say could be a potential violation of the U.S. Constitution’s emoluments clause.The 90-story Manhattan building, part of the real estate empire of Donald Trump, had housed diplomats and foreign officials before the property…
FILE - Law enforcement officers stand guard in front of the Trump Hotel in Washington, June 30, 2018.
USA
US Judge Rejects Trump Administration Bid to Halt Emoluments Lawsuit
A federal judge on Friday rejected the Trump administration's bid to postpone a lawsuit alleging that President Donald Trump's business dealings violate the U.S. Constitution's prohibition on receiving improper payments from foreign governments. U.S. District Judge Peter Messitte in Greenbelt, Maryland ruled against the administration's request to bring an expedited appeal of rulings that allowed the case to proceed and to halt the discovery process,…
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Trumps Weigh Selling Rights to Their Washington Hotel   

The Trump International Hotel at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Dec. 21, 2016 in Washington.
US Politics

Judge: Justice Must Give House Mueller Grand Jury Evidence

FILE - Former special counsel Robert Mueller checks pages in the report as he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, July 24, 2019.
USA

California Firefighters Fight Blazes in North, South; New Fire Ignites Outside San Diego

Firefighters battle a fire, as a wind driven wildfire continues to burn in Canyon Country north of Los Angeles, California, U.S…
USA

Final Respects Paid to Cummings at Baltimore Funeral

Pallbearers carry the casket of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings during funeral services at New Psalmist Baptist Church,…
USA

'Just Too Darn Old:' Sanders, Biden Confront Age Concerns

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders left speaks as former Vice President Joe Biden listens during a Democratic presidential primary debate, in Westerville, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2019.