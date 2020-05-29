USA

Twitter Adds ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning to Trump Tweet

By Associated Press
May 29, 2020 07:43 AM
Trump Tweet - Minneapolis

WASHINGTON - Twitter has added a warning to one of President Donald J. Trump's tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying it violated the platform's rules about "glorifying violence."

Trump, a prolific Twitter user, has been at war with the company since earlier this week, when it applied fact checks to two of his tweets about mail-in ballots.

The third tweet to be flagged started as a message of support for the governor of Minnesota, where there have been three days of violent protests over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Trump added at the end of his tweet, "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts."  

Twitter did not remove the tweet, saying it had determined it might be in the public interest to have it remain accessible. It does that only for tweets by elected and government officials. A user looking at Trump's timeline would have to click to see the original tweet.

On Thursday, Trump targeted Twitter and other social media companies by signing an executive order challenging the lawsuit protections that have served as a bedrock for online free speech.

