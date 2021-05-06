USA

Twitter Suspends Accounts Skirting Trump Ban

By Agence France-Presse
May 06, 2021 11:21 PM
The login/sign up screen for a Twitter account is seen on a laptop computer Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.
Twitter confirmed Thursday that it pulled the plug on several accounts trying to skirt its ban on former President Donald Trump by promoting his blog posts. 

The ex-president launched a page on his website earlier this week promising comment "straight from the desk of Donald J Trump." 

The page was made public just before Facebook's independent oversight board on Wednesday upheld the platform's ban on Trump. 

Twitter accounts with names playing on Trump themes and seeking to amplify the Trump website posts were taken offline, according to the platform. 

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter spokesperson told AFP. 

Twitter said it permanently suspended Trump's account after the deadly January 6 Capitol riot because there was a risk he would further incite violence, following months of tweets disputing Joe Biden's presidential election victory. 

