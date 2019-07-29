USA

Two Americans Killed in Apparent Insider Attack in Afghanistan

By Jeff Seldin, Ayaz Gul
July 29, 2019 06:03 PM
U.S. flag is seen at a post in Deh Bala district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan July 7, 2018.
FILE - A U.S. flag is seen at a post in Deh Bala district, Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, July 7, 2018.

Two U.S. service members have been killed in action in Afghanistan in what appears to be an insider attack.

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said Monday that two Americans are dead, withholding additional information pending notification of their families. A U.S. official later confirmed the deaths were the result of a so-called "green on blue" attack, during which an Afghan service member or an attacker wearing an Afghan uniform, fires on U.S. or allied forces. 

The initial U.S. assessment followed claims by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter that the Americans died when an Afghan soldier turned his gun on them in a military camp in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province.

The Taliban also claimed at least one other soldier was killed and that several others were wounded, though those claims could not be confirmed.

With the two confirmed deaths, at least 14 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan this year, according to a tally by the website iCasualties.org. Thirteen U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan in 2018.

Talks with Taliban

The latest deaths also come as the U.S. has been engaging the Taliban in talks, seeking a peaceful resolution to the 18-year war in Afghanistan. 

FILE - The Twitter page of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid is pictured on a computer monitor in the newsroom at Maiwand TV station in Kabul, Feb. 6, 2019.

Taliban negotiators have insisted any peace deal include the withdrawal of U.S. forces, and those of U.S. allies, from Afghanistan. The Taliban have also refused to hold direct talks with the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, saying such talks can only take place once the U.S. leaves.

For its part, Washington is seeking assurances from the Taliban that Afghanistan will never again be used as a base to launch terror attacks against the U.S.

Yet despite the talks, attacks by either the Taliban or the Islamic State terror group have continued to plague much of Afghanistan.

An attack Sunday in Kabul that targeted the office of Amrullah Saleh, Ghani's choice for vice president in elections set for September, killed at least 20 people and wounded another 50, officials said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

FILE - Afghan security personnel stand guard after the offices of Amrullah Saleh was targeted in a deadly attack, in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 28, 2019.

In comments in Washington Monday, John Sopko, the U.S. special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction (SIGAR), raised concerns that despite Washington's efforts, Afghan security forces may not be capable of sustaining peace, even if a deal with the Taliban can be reached.

"Afghan security forces cannot survive without external donor support, both financial and technical," Sopko said.

"Problems don't miraculously disappear. We, and other oversight bodies, have identified problems that affected reconstruction. And some of these problems could affect lasting peace," he said.

U.S., NATO efforts

SIGAR estimates the U.S. alone has spent about $18 billion to equip Afghanistan's security forces, buying more than 600,000 weapons, 70,000 vehicles and more than 200 aircraft.

But its audits have found that U.S. and NATO efforts have often been unorganized, with Afghan forces suffering as a result.

Specifically, SIGAR blamed an eight-year lag in shifting Afghan forces to the latest standardized NATO weaponry for an ammunition shortage that left them unable to repel a Taliban attack in Ghazni province in 2018.

FILE - A member of the Afghan security forces prepares to fire an RPG during a battle with insurgents in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 16, 2018.

Sopko called a lack of armored ambulances for Afghan security forces — there are just 38 — another "absurd example" of missed opportunities to better support Afghan forces.

SIGAR officials also warned the performance of Afghan forces has tended to rise and fall in sync with the U.S. presence in the country.

""It's like a shark tooth," James Cunningham, SIGAR's security sector project lead, said Monday. "The shark tooth is really based on our [U.S. military] deployment cycle."

Despite such concerns, both U.S. President Donald Trump and other top officials have said the U.S. intended to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan.

"We want to reduce what is, for us, tens of billions of dollars a year in expenditures and enormous risk to your kids and your grandkids who are fighting for America," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told an audience Monday in Washington, adding he expects more U.S. troops to come home before the next U.S. presidential election in November 2020.

"That's my directive from the president," Pompeo said.

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, July 22, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Kabul Seeks Clarification on Trump Talk of Wiping Out Afghanistan
US president said he could win Afghan war in just 10 days by wiping out Afghanistan but did not want to kill 10 million people, remarks followed a meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the White House on Monday
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 23, 2019
President Donald Trump gestures as he greets Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan as he arrives at the White House, Monday, July 22, 2019, in Washington.
USA
Trump: US, Pakistan Cooperating to Try to End War in Afghanistan
US president and Prime Minister Khan, in Oval Office meeting, express consensus that there is not a military solution to ending war in Afghanistan.
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
July 22, 2019
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, June 25, 2019.
Extremism Watch
Can US Reach Deal With Taliban by September in Afghanistan?
Analysts and Afghan officials are skeptical that comprehensive deal can be reached when Afghan government has yet to hold direct talks with Taliban
Default Author Profile
By Hasib Danish Alikozai
July 05, 2019
Jeff Seldin
Written By
Jeff Seldin
VOA News Reporter
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ayaz Gul