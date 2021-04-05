USA

Two Yemenis on Terror Watchlist Arrested Trying to Cross US-Mexico Border

By Reuters
April 05, 2021 06:27 PM
U.S. border patrol agent Alessio Faccin walks along the border fence separating Mexico from the United States near Calexico,…
FILE - A U.S. border patrol agent walks along the border fence separating Mexico from the United States near Calexico, California, Feb. 8, 2017.

U.S. border agents in recent months arrested two Yemeni men on a terror watchlist in separate incidents as they crossed the border with Mexico illegally, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Monday. 

The men, arrested in January and March near a port of entry in California, were on a U.S. government watchlist for terrorism suspects and a no-fly list, CBP said in a press release. 

A group of Republican lawmakers that visited the border in El Paso, Texas, in March said border agents told them during the trip that some people caught crossing the border were on a U.S. terrorism watchlist. Republicans have criticized President Joe Biden for easing some restrictions put in place by former President Donald Trump as the number of border crossings has risen in recent months. 

One of the men, age 33, was arrested January 29 after allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally near a port of entry in Calexico, California, CBP said. 

Border agents found a mobile phone SIM card beneath the insole of the man's shoe, the agency said. 

The second man, age 26, was arrested March 30 in the same vicinity. 

A CBP spokesman said in a written statement that it is very uncommon for border agents to encounter people suspected of terrorism at U.S. borders and that the arrests underscore the agency's critical vetting efforts. 

The agency did not provide the names of the men. 

The watchlist is maintained by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Terrorism Screening Center. The list contains "the identities of those who are known or reasonably suspected of being involved in terrorist activities," according to the FBI. 
 

