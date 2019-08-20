USA

US Airlines Expect Record Crowds over Labor Day Weekend

By Associated Press
August 20, 2019 03:43 PM
This July 17, 2019 photo shows American Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.
WASHINGTON - Airlines expect record crowds over the week-long Labor Day period.

The trade group Airlines for America forecast Tuesday that 17.5 million passengers will fly on U.S. carriers between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. That's 2.5 million passengers a day and a 4% increase over the same week last year.

The busiest day is expected on Friday, Aug. 30, when the group forecasts just under 3 million people will board a U.S. airline. 

The airline group says carriers have added seats even though Southwest, American and United have canceled thousands of flights while their Boeing 737 Max planes remain grounded. 

Transportation Department figures show that travel demand has been strong all year, with fares at or near record lows, after adjusting for inflation. The numbers don't include extra fees.

