US to Begin Collecting DNA Samples of Immigrants in Custody

By Masood Farivar
March 06, 2020 01:10 PM
In this Oct. 22, 2018, photo U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surround and detain a person during a raid
FILE - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents surround and detain a person during a raid in Richmond, Va.

WASHINGTON - Federal agents will begin collecting DNA samples from tens of thousands of immigrants in U.S. custody in a massive expansion of a genetic marker  collection program created by Congress more than a decade ago, officials announced late Thursday.

Immigrants had long been exempted from a 2005 law that requires the collection of DNA samples from "individuals who are arrested, facing charges, or convicted or from non-United States persons who are detained under the authority of the United States."  

But the Justice Department last year proposed a new rule to fully comply with the law, dropping the exemption and requiring agents to collect samples from immigrants who  enter the U.S. illegally and are in U.S. custody.  The information is then  relayed to an FBI criminal database.  

The new rule goes into effect on Monday.  Justice Department officials said  it will help law enforcement agents identify criminals. “

Today’s rule assists federal agencies in implementing longstanding aspects of our immigration laws as passed by bipartisan majorities of Congress,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said  in a statement.   “Its implementation will help to enforce federal law with the use of science.”

Civil liberties groups sharply criticized the new rule.   The American Civil Liberties Union called it a “xenophobic program.” “

Collecting the genetic blueprints of people in immigration detention doesn't make us safer — it makes it easier for the government to attack immigrant communities, and brings us one step closer to the government knocking on all of our doors demanding our DNA under the same flawed justification that we may one day commit a crime,” Naureen Shah, senior advocacy and policy counsel with the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement.  

 

 

Masood Farivar
Written By
Masood Farivar

