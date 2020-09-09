USA

US Blacklists Ex-Lebanese Ministers Over Hezbollah Ties, Vows More Action

By Reuters
September 09, 2020 01:17 AM
A Hezbollah supporter holds a placard depicting its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during a protest against U.S. interference…
A Hezbollah supporter holds a placard depicting its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, during a protest against U.S. interference in Lebanon's affairs, near the U.S. embassy, in Aukar northeast of Beirut, Lebanon, July 10, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The United States expanded its sanctions related to Lebanon on Tuesday, blacklisting two former government ministers it accused of enabling Hezbollah and warning that more actions targeting the Iran-backed Shi'ite group were coming. 

In a statement, the U.S. Treasury Department said it had designated former Lebanese Transport Minister Yusuf Finyanus and former Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil for engaging in corruption and leveraging their political power for financial gain. 

"Finyanus and Khalil were involved in directing political and economic favors to Hezbollah and involved in some of the corruption that made Hezbollah's work possible in Lebanon," David Schenker, a senior State Department official for the Middle East, told a briefing call. 

"This should be a message both to those who cooperate with Hezbollah, those who enable Hezbollah, but also Lebanon's political leaders," Schenker said. He added that "everyone should absolutely expect" more sanctions. 

The Wall Street Journal in August reported that some U.S. officials wanted to designate Gebran Bassil, the son-in-law of President Michel Aoun and a former foreign minister who heads the largest Christian political bloc in the sectarian power-sharing system. 

Asked by reporters if Bassil and Riad Salama, Lebanon's central bank governor, were next to be sanctioned, both Schenker and senior U.S. government officials declined to comment. 

Mohanad Hage Ali, a fellow at Carnegie Middle East Center described the U.S. move as one to give a message to Lebanon's current political establishment. "This is a kill the chickens to scare the monkey situation, where second rank members of the political elite are placed under sanctions to get things moving on the political level," he said. 

French initiative

Tuesday's sanctions freeze any U.S. assets of the two blacklisted and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. 

Heavily armed group Hezbollah has risen to become the overarching power in a country that is now badly struggling under a series of crises. 

Lebanon's banks are paralyzed, its currency has crashed and sectarian tensions are rising. A port blast last month smashed a large swath of Beirut, killing more than 190 people and causing huge economic damage. 

U.S. officials said Washington was coordinating with France on Lebanon but voiced criticism over a recent meeting French President Emmanuel Macron held in Beirut with Lebanese politicians, including a member of Hezbollah, seen as a terrorist organization by the United States. 

"We don't believe that people should be meeting, attempting to legitimate or otherwise these organizations or individuals. That said ...we think that the French initiative has a lot of merit." 

Macron, whose pressure prompted Lebanon's bickering leaders to agree on a new prime minister, has spearheaded international efforts to set Lebanon on a new course after decades of corrupt rule led to its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war. 

Related Stories

Amin Sherri, a Lebanese lawmaker of the Hezbollah bloc, center, speaks with families of the victims who were missing from the…
Middle East
Lebanon’s Powerhouse Hezbollah Hit by Backlash After Blast  
For many, the Iran-backed Hezbollah now stands at the top of Lebanon’s sectarian-based system of power — and so is complicit in the corruption many blame for the port disaster and for driving the country into near bankruptcy
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 07:41 AM
Damaged cars remain at the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands, in…
Middle East
Hezbollah Weighs Survival Options After Beirut Blast
The US-designated terror group seeks to secure its survival in Lebanon
Nisan Ahmado
By Nisan Ahmado
Mon, 08/24/2020 - 09:21 PM
Protesters carry signs showing the faces of Lebanee Shiite movement Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and slain military…
Extremism Watch
Hezbollah-Linked Operative Extradited From Cyprus to US
A Lebanese national accused of laundering drug money for Hezbollah was extradited from Cyprus to the US last week
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Tue, 07/21/2020 - 10:28 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Despite Trump Tweet, Order to Dissolve Stars and Stripes Not Yet Rescinded

A portion of the Stars and Stripes home page.
2020 USA Votes

Study Finds Transgender Americans Face Voting Barriers in 2020 Presidential Election 

Democratic nominee for the House of Delegates 13th district seat, Danica Roem, wears a rainbow scarf as she greets voters while…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Defies State Coronavirus Guidelines With Large Outdoor Rally in North Carolina

President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in…
USA

High-Ranking Members of House Urge Trump to Look into Poisoning of Navalny

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member,…
US Politics

US Officials: Israel, UAE to Sign Deal at White House

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on August 13, 2020 shows a file photo taken on December 23, 2017 showing Emirati…