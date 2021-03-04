USA

US Capitol Police Want National Guard Troops to Extend Stay at Capitol 

By Ken Bredemeier
March 04, 2021 02:54 PM
National Guard walk near the Capitol, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
National Guard soldiers walk near the Capitol, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The U.S. Capitol Police, worried about threats of another attack on the Capitol, are asking the Defense Department to leave about 5,000 members of the National Guard stationed at the Capitol for another 60 days to provide security through mid-May.

Defense officials told VOA the request is being considered. The troops had been slated to leave the Capitol grounds March 12.

The request to keep the troops in place came as authorities said they were taking seriously intelligence about a possible plot by a militia group to breach the Capitol on Thursday although all was quiet at mid-day.

A US Capitol police K-9 unit officer check a bus waiting to enter the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2021. -…
A US Capitol police K-9 unit officer check a bus waiting to enter the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on March 4, 2021.

Some right-wing conspiracy theorists expressed the belief that somehow former President Donald Trump would be reinaugurated to the presidency on March 4, the date that U.S. presidential inaugurations were held on until 1933 when the quadrennial ceremonies were switched to January 20. But Trump left Washington six weeks ago when his White House term ended, and Democrat Joe Biden was sworn in as the country’s 46th president.

Security has been especially tight around the Capitol since January 6, when hundreds of Trump supporters, some of them with right-wing extremist views, stormed past authorities, ransacked offices and scuffled with police as lawmakers were in the early stages of certifying that Biden defeated Trump in last November’s national election. Five people were left dead in the mayhem, including a Capitol Police officer.

“We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public and our police officers,” the Capitol Police said in a statement. “Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol.”

Members of the Michigan National Guard and the U.S. Capitol Police keep watch as heightened security remains in effect around…
Security Tightened Amid 'Possible' Militia Plot to Breach US Capitol
New intelligence comes two months after pro-Trump mob attacked seat of US government

At her weekly news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the National Guard troops should remain at the Capitol for “as long as they are needed,” but said she would leave decisions about troop deployments up to security officials at the Capitol.

Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said some members of Congress have been concerned about ongoing security at the Capitol, the dome-shaped building often pictured around the world as the symbol of U.S. democracy.

"We want to understand what the plan is," she told the Associated Press. "None of us like looking at the fencing, the gates, the uniformed presence around the Capitol. We can't depend on the National Guard for our security."

She said lawmakers "don't feel totally secure" in the Capitol. U.S. Capitol Police officials say that the razor-wire topped fencing around the Capitol should remain in place for several more months.

Earlier this week, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security warned local law enforcement officials in a joint intelligence bulletin that a group of militia extremists had discussed encouraging people to travel to Washington and try to take control of the Capitol.

The threats prompted the House of Representatives to cancel its Thursday session, although the Senate was scheduled to meet.

Lawmakers have held several hearings about what was known before the January 6 attack and how local and federal agencies responded. Once the rioters breached the Capitol, authorities were slow to respond as the insurgents posted pictures of themselves inside the building on social media.

The Justice Department has charged more than 300 people with taking part in the siege, with the investigation continuing. Authorities say they have pinpointed a man in a video of the mayhem spraying bear repellant at the police officer who was killed, but that they have yet to identify him.

Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.

Related Stories

Members of the Michigan National Guard and the U.S. Capitol Police keep watch as heightened security remains in effect around…
USA
Security Tightened Amid 'Possible' Militia Plot to Breach US Capitol
New intelligence comes two months after pro-Trump mob attacked seat of US government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 02:09 AM
A security fence topped with concertina wire surrounds the grounds of the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 19,…
USA
US House Cancels Thursday Session After Police Warn of Possible Plot on Capitol
Warning based on intelligence that 'an identified militia group' could present a security threat, echoing deadly Jan. 6 attack
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/03/2021 - 06:29 PM
FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the January 6th insurrection.
US Politics
No Evidence Left-Wing Activists Attacked US Capitol, FBI Chief Says
Christopher Wray defends bureau against criticism that it missed warning signs before January 6 rioting
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 08:12 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Capitol Police Want National Guard Troops to Extend Stay at Capitol 

National Guard walk near the Capitol, Thursday, March 4, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Student Union

Scientists Push Back on DOJ Charges Against Harvard Professor

Harvard University professor Charles Lieber is surrounded by reporters as he leaves the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston,…
USA

Food Waste Problem Needs Better Data: UN Report

UNITED NATIONS WORLD FOOD PROGRAMME logo, graphic element on white
Student Union

Why Students Go Dark in Zoom Classes  

University of California, Berkeley Professors Lisa Wymore (L) and Greg Niemeyer look at the Zoom screen showing students in…
USA

US Unemployment Benefit Claims Edge Higher

In this illustration photo taken May 08, 2020, a COVID-19 Unemployment Assistance Updates logo is displayed on a smartphone against the backdrop of an application for unemployment benefits, in Arlington, Virginia.