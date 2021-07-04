USA

US Celebrates Independence Day, Its 245th Birthday

By VOA News
Updated July 04, 2021 05:30 PM
People cheer ahead of the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest, held on Independence Day at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2021.
Fireworks explode over homes ahead of the Fourth of July Independence Day holiday in Medford, Massachusetts, June 30, 2021.

The United States celebrated its Independence Day on Sunday, the 245th anniversary of its founding and this year a symbolic renewal of many family and public celebrations that had been curtailed for more than a year by coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden invited 1,000 first responders and military personnel to the White House for a barbecue picnic and a prime view of the annual fireworks show on the nearby National Mall.

In New York, 65,000 fireworks shells have been loaded onto five barges to shoot off at nightfall.

Communities large and small across the country staged their own parades and celebrations, with booming fireworks set to close out the day. Many families got together again for backyard picnics and met up with friends and relatives they had not seen for months or longer, some not since the coronavirus took hold in the United States in March 2020.

Many airports were jammed with travelers. The American Automobile Association said July 4th road travel was expected to be the heaviest ever for the holiday, with an estimated 43.6 million Americans driving to be with friends and relatives.

The U.S. did not meet Biden’s goal of 70% of the country’s adults having at least one coronavirus vaccination in time for the holiday, but it came close at 67.1%.

Health officials continue to urge Americans to get vaccinated, although young people in particular and those living in states that voted for Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, in last November’s election showing the most reluctance to get vaccinated.

People celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2021.
People celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2021.

The government’s Homeland Security agency warned state and local police last week of the possible threat of violence by domestic extremist groups over the holiday weekend, but the day appeared to be peaceful.

The Fourth of July is celebrated as America’s Independence Day in observance of July 4, 1776, when representatives from the 13 colonies that became the United States approved the historic Declaration of Independence, a grand announcement of the colonies’ self-declared independence from England.   

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness,” the country’s founding fathers wrote in the Declaration of Independence.

But women were not considered equal, and many of the signers of the declaration were slaveholders who did not view slaves as equal or endowed with rights.  

In July 1852, Frederick Douglass, a former slave and great orator who traveled the country and abroad to lecture about the evils of slavery, was invited to give a speech in Rochester, New York, about the Fourth of July.  

In what is perhaps his most famous speech, Douglass asked, “What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer; A day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.”

In its 245th year, America continues to struggle with inequalities based on race and gender, but officials often say, it is striving for “a more perfect union.”  

This story includes some information from Reuters. 
 

Related Stories

Fireworks light up the sky around the White House, Wednesday night, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington, as part of the festivities…
USA
Parched Los Angeles Launches Fireworks Buyback Program Ahead of July 4 Holiday
In addition to increased risk of fire and injury, fireworks launched by individuals also aggravate air pollution
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 07:35 AM
Biden Hosts Naturalization Ceremony for New Americans 
00:02:14
USA
Biden Hosts Naturalization Ceremony for New Americans 
The administration is also launching a governmentwide effort aimed at encouraging millions of immigrants to apply to become US citizens 
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 07/02/2021 - 10:05 PM
People celebrate Independence Day at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog-Eating Contest held at Maimonides Park in Brooklyn, New York City, July 4, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Coronavirus Variants, Vaccination Rate Challenges Loom as US Hits 'Summer of Joy'
Gains made against COVID-19 in the past year have vastly changed pandemic life in the nation, but work to cement progress remains
Default Author Profile
By Chris Hannas
Sun, 07/04/2021 - 02:54 AM
Biden Administration to Fall Short of July Vaccination Goal 
00:02:36
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Administration to Fall Short of July Vaccination Goal
US overcoming logistical challenges to ship 80 million vaccines worldwide 
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 06/22/2021 - 08:31 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

South & Central Asia

US: No Plans to Close Embassy as Fighting Rages in Afghanistan 

FILE - US marine guards entrance of American embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.
USA

Demolition Experts Preparing to Raze Remainder of Collapsed Florida Condo 

Search and rescue personnel work at the site of a collapsed Florida condominium complex in Surfside, Miami, Florida, July 2, 2021.
USA

Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter Mark 75 Years of ‘Full Partnership’ 

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter holds hands with his wife Rosalynn Carter as they work with other volunteers for Habitat for Humanity in Mishawaka, Indiana, Aug. 27, 2018.
Arts & Culture

50 Years After his Death, Fans Honor Jim Morrison in Paris 

Fans gather at the tomb of rock singer Jim Morrison at the Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris, Saturday, July 3, 2021. Fans across…
USA

US Capitol, Symbol of Democracy, Off-limits on Independence Day

FILE - In this March 8, 2021, file photo, National Guard soldiers stand their posts around the Capitol at sunrise in Washington…