USA

US Federal Agents to Begin Portland Withdrawal

By VOA News
July 30, 2020 02:32 AM
Demonstrators huddle and blow back tear gas with leaf blowers during clashes with federal officers during a Black Lives Matter…
Demonstrators huddle and blow back tear gas with leaf blowers during clashes with federal officers during a police brutality protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse July 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

Gov. Kate Brown of the northwestern U.S. state of Oregon said federal officers would begin leaving the city of Portland on Thursday after an agreement between local and federal officials.

The federal government said the deployment to Portland was necessary to restore order and faulted local leaders for allowing ongoing protests that they said endangered federal property, including a courthouse.

Brown was among the leaders who criticized the presence of the federal agents, saying Wednesday they “acted as an occupying force and brought violence.”  Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said “their presence has led to increased violence and vandalism in our downtown core.”

Chad Wolf, acting secretary at the Department of Homeland Security, did not give a timeline on the withdrawal but said state and local law enforcement would begin to take over securing streets and properties around federal properties.

“The Department will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure. This has been our mission and objective since the violent, criminal activity began,” Wolf said.

The federal forces were sent to Oregon’s largest city to protect a federal courthouse after weeks of demonstrations, some turning violent, sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Over time the protests escalated with some demonstrators targeting the courthouse with rocks, fireworks and laser pointers. Federal agents responded with tear gas, batons, and arrests.

The federal government has announced it is sending federal agents to the cities of Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee as part of an effort to combat surges in violent crime.  That program has already involved sending agents to Chicago, Kansas City, Missouri; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, this month.

Leaders in some cities have objected to the federal presence, pointing to the example of Portland, while others have welcomed them in partnership with their local law enforcement.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said Wednesday that his city has seen a rise in violent crime, particularly involving guns, “and we do need the assistance of our federal partners in order to help us bring that under control.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said his city did not ask for the federal help, but that Detroit police are ready to continue working with the agents on enforcing federal laws targeting gun trafficking and gang violence.

“We believe there is no lawful basis for Homeland Security intervention in the Detroit protests today, or for any increased presence of Homeland Security agents in our community. Today’s announcement appears to respect that position,” Duggan said.

Local and state leaders took a similar position regarding Milwaukee, with members of congress, Wisconsin’s governor and the city’s mayor sending a joint letter seeking more clarity on the duration of the deployment, how many agents would be involved, what accountability measures are in place and who is responsible for supervising their actions.

"While we appreciate your statements to press that this action is not in response to protests or civil unrest, the recent conduct of federal agents in Portland, Oregon, has caused great concern in Milwaukee and Wisconsin about the purpose and scope of any expanded federal law enforcement mission in our city and state,” the leaders wrote Tuesday to Matthew Krueger, the U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Wisconsin.  “We want to make it very clear that we do not support anything similar to what we have seen in Portland, Oregon, here in Wisconsin." 

Related Stories

Federal officers are surrounded by smoke as they push back demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, July 29, 2020.
Race in America
US Federal Agents Agree to Leave Portland, With Conditions
Acting homeland security chief says the federal forces deployed to quell protests endangering federal property in the city will leave only if assured the violence will end
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 14:50
Federal officers advance on members of the "Wall of Moms" group during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield…
USA
Source: US, Oregon in Talks About Pulling Agents in Portland
Senior administration official says talks with office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in early stages and there's no agreement yet
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 08:22
US Attorney General Spars with Congress Over Protest Response
00:02:08
USA
US Attorney General Defends Federal Response to Portland Protests
U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr told U.S. lawmakers Tuesday federal intervention was needed to calm ongoing protests in the Northwestern U.S. city of Portland, Oregon. Barr pushed back against congressional Democrats’ accusations he has placed loyalty to President Donald Trump ahead of upholding the rule of law in the United States. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill. Produced by: Katherine Gypson
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 21:52
A bloodied demonstrator is arrested by federal police during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 27, 2020, in Portland, Ore.
Race in America
Portland Protest Groups Sue Over US Agents' Use of Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets
The lawsuit was filed after Portland's mayor and the leaders of five other U.S. cities appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the U.S. government to deploy agents to cities that don't want them
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 17:38
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

 John Lewis to be Buried Thursday

The flag-draped casket of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is carried by a joint services military honor guard down the East…
USA

US Census Bureau Head: No Advance Warning Over Citizenship Count

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham holds up his mask with the words "2020 Census" as he testifies before a House…
USA

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Undergoes Bile Duct Procedure in New York Hospital

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020 , file photo, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion…
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Reaches 150,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Aziah Sajerstein, who works as a volunteer at the Cat Cafe South Beach, wears a protective face mask and gloves as she pets a…
Science & Health

2020's Final Mars Mission Poised for Blastoff from Florida

A replica of the Mars rover Perseverance is displayed outside the press site before a news conference at the Kennedy Space…