USA

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Tech Companies Employees

By Nike Ching
July 15, 2020 03:23 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo delivers remarks to the media in the Press Briefing Room, at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2020.
U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo delivers remarks to the media in the Press Briefing Room, at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2020. (State Department Photo by Freddie Everett)

STATE DEPARTMENT - The United States is imposing visa restrictions on certain employees of Chinese technology companies, including Huawei, for providing “material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses globally." 

Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said telecommunications companies around the world should also "consider themselves on notice” that if they do business with Huawei, "they are doing business with human rights abusers."

The announcement is seen as the latest move to punish Chinese Communist Party’s alleged human rights abuses against China’s minority Muslim population.

“Companies impacted by today’s action include Huawei, an arm of the CCP’s surveillance state that censors political dissidents and enables mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the indentured servitude of its population shipped all over China. Certain Huawei employees provide material support to the CCP regime that commits human rights abuses,” said Pompeo in a separate statement.

The State Department did not provide specific names of employees of Chinese technology companies affected by the visa restrictions.

The U.S. move also came a day after the British government announced it would ban Huawei from playing a role in the development of Britain’s next generation 5G network. Washington says Huawei could provide the Chinese Communist Party a “back door” for spying, a claim that Huawei rejects.

Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain, July 14, 2020.

The relationship between the world’s two leading economies is seen as at its lowest point in decades.

In Beijing, China threatened Tuesday to impose sanctions on a U.S. aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corp., in response to Washington’s approval of a potential deal for Taiwan to buy parts to revamp defensive missiles built by the company.

China has urged the U.S. to stop arms sale to Taiwan to “avoid further harming Sino-U.S. ties and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."  China claims democratically self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

"To safeguard the country's interests, China has decided to take necessary steps, and put sanctions on the main contractor for this sale, Lockheed Martin," said Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday.

In a response to a question from VOA, Pompeo said Wednesday American companies should not be punished when the U.S. government is implementing the Taiwan Relations Act.

“I regret that the Chinese Communist Party chose to make that threat against Lockheed Martin.  It is not the first time they've chosen to do that to an American contractor who was working on a program that was between the United States and Taiwan. So, I regret that-- I hope they'll reconsider that and not follow through,” said Pompeo during a State Department press briefing.

Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.  Since then, relations between the U.S. and Taiwan have been governed by the Taiwan Relations Act that was passed by Congress in April of 1979.  The U.S. is bound by its law to supply Taiwan with defense equipment.

“Foreign military sales are government-to-government transactions,” said Lockheed Martin, adding it works closely with the U.S. government on any military sales to international customers.  “Discussions about sales to foreign governments are best addressed by the U.S. government."

 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in…
USA
Trump Toughens Talk and Action on China 
The US president signs two documents related to Hong Kong as a further chill descends over relations between Washington and Beijing
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 21:35
Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain, July 14, 2020.
Europe
Britain Bans China’s Huawei from New 5G Network
Decision could have wide-ranging implications for relations between two countries and signals that Huawei may be losing support in the West
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 10:09
(FILES) This file photo taken on March 7, 2019 shows Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) during a hearing of the Senate Foreign…
East Asia Pacific
China Announces Sanctions Against US Lawmakers Over Uighur Issue
Beijing imposes 'corresponding sanctions' against Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and others
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 05:39
A screenshot of the alert from the U.S. embassy website, July 11, 2020.
USA
US Warns Citizens of Heightened Detention Risks in China
The security alert comes as bilateral tensions intensify over issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, trade, the new Hong Kong security law and allegations of human rights violations against Uighurs in the Xinjiang region
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 07/11/2020 - 11:03
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo at Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, July 22, 2019…
VOA News on China
In Rare Move, US Clears Limited Cooperation Between US Firms, Huawei
The decision is seen by many in China as an admission by Washington that it cannot ignore the Chinese tech giant's influential role in developing future technologies
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Tue, 06/30/2020 - 19:00
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Tech Companies Employees

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo delivers remarks to the media in the Press Briefing Room, at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., July 15, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

FILE - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks during a news conference in Oklahoma City, July 9, 2020.
USA

Media: Founder of Nigeria's Gokada Found Dismembered in New York Apartment

FILE PHOTO: Fahim Saleh, Co-founder/CEO of Gokada explains his company's operation during an interview with Reuters in Lagos
USA

Walmart, Sam's Club to Require Face Coverings

FILE - Shoppers wearing face masks are pictured outside a Walmart Superstore during the coronavirus pandemic, in Rosemead, California, June 11, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

White House Distances Itself From Latest Attack on Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the…