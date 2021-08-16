USA

US Investigating Tesla Autopilot Accidents

By VOA News
August 16, 2021 01:40 PM
A Tesla Model X on display at Telsa Inc's store in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018.
FILE - A Tesla Model X is on display at Telsa Inc's store in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) has opened an investigation into auto manufacturer Tesla’s autopilot system after 11 accidents have been reported since 2018, resulting in 17 injuries and one death.

In a report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said investigators found that in each of the accidents, various Tesla models encountered first responder scenes and “subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes.”

The report said most of the incidents took place after dark, and each of the crash scenes involved scene control measures such as first responder vehicle lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board, and road cones. In each case, the Teslas were confirmed to have been engaged in either autopilot or traffic-aware cruise control during the approach to the crashes.

The report explains that Tesla’s autopilot system — the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) — allows the vehicle to maintain its speed and lane centering. With the ADAS engaged, the driver still holds primary responsibility for identifying obstacles in the roadway or “adverse maneuvers by neighboring vehicles.”

The report says the NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) has opened an autopilot systems investigation into Tesla models Y, X, S and 3 from the years 2014 to 2021. It will involve an estimated 765,000 vehicles.

The agency said it would look at how autopilot ensures that Tesla drivers are paying attention to the road. The company’s owners’ manuals instruct drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel, but autopilot continues operating even if drivers only occasionally tap the wheel.

Some of the information in this report came from the Associated Press, Reuters, and Agence France-Presse.

 

Related Stories

The remains of a Tesla vehicle are seen after it crashed in The Woodlands, Texas
USA
2 US Agencies Send Teams to Probe Tesla Crash with No Driver
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board said they will send investigators to Spring, Texas, to look into the fiery Saturday night crash
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 04/19/2021 - 02:51 PM
FILE - A sign marks the entrance to the Tesla Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, Oct. 13, 2018.
USA
'No Driver' Tesla Involved in Deadly Texas Crash 
Police are trying to establish whether the car's driver assistance system was engaged when it crashed, killing to people
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 04/18/2021 - 08:26 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Washington Monument Closed After Dramatic Lightening Strike 

In this June 7, 2021, photo taken from the window of an American Airlines aircraft the Washington Monument is seen during a…
South & Central Asia

US Military Executing Afghan Evacuation  

A US military helicopter is pictured flying near the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)
USA

Biden to Speak on Afghanistan Crisis

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, in Washington, April 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Set to Make Decision on COVID Booster Shots 

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, people that received a COVID-19 vaccine socially distance as they wait the required…
USA

Tropical Storm Warnings Issued for NW Florida as Fred Closes In

City workers fill sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated…