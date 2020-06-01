USA

US Issues 'Demonstration Alerts' as People Worldwide Voice Support for Protests

By Nike Ching
June 01, 2020 03:46 PM
New Zealand protesters hold a vigil against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest outisde…
New Zealand protesters hold a vigil against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest outside Parliament in Wellington, June 1, 2020.

The State Department is issuing "demonstration alerts" in Amsterdam, Sydney, Bermuda and elsewhere as demonstrations in support of growing protests over the death of George Floyd continue with plans to assemble near U.S. diplomatic posts.

U.S. government personnel and U.S. citizens are advised to avoid areas of demonstrations and exercise caution, as "demonstrations intended to be peaceful can quickly turn confrontational and escalate into violence," said the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in the Netherlands.   

The U.S. Consulate General in Sydney said it would close early on June 2, as demonstrations may take place beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. 

Monday, the U.S. Consulate General in Bermuda said it is closed to the public but expects to reopen for emergency services only on Tuesday. Social media reports the possibility of demonstrations occurring in Hamilton, Bermuda. 

Local police in those cities are expected to be present to ensure public safety.

Protesters worldwide are voicing support for the anti-discrimination demonstrators in the U.S. 

The U.S. protests began last week in Minneapolis, where George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died after being held handcuffed, face down, with a police officer's knee on the back of his neck for more than eight minutes.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who held down Floyd, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin was fired, as were three other officers who were present and allegedly did not intervene. Chauvin is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Minneapolis. The Minnesota attorney general's office will take the lead in prosecuting the case.

Monday, thousands of people in New Zealand marched in solidarity with those in the United States protesting Floyd's death in police custody.

Some 4,000 New Zealand protesters demonstrate against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland, June 1, 2020.

Protesters in Auckland marched to the U.S. Consulate and chanted slogans familiar at U.S. protests, including "black lives matter" and "no justice no peace."

Monday's demonstrations followed those Sunday in Britain, Brazil, Canada and other countries.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central London to voice their support for those in the United States who have turned out to condemn police conduct since Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

London protesters held signs saying, "racism has no place", "justice for George Floyd" and "I can't breathe" — a reference to Floyd's words during his arrest.

Protesters in Denmark marched to the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen on Sunday, carrying placards with such messages as "stop killing black people." In Germany, protesters carried signs saying, "hold cops accountable."

Some information in this report came from the State Department.
 

Related Stories

Members of California National Guard patrol, May 31, 2020, in Los Angeles.
USA
Trump Calls for Tougher Action Against Protesters
US president lambastes state governors as ‘weak,' says they should arrest demonstrators
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 14:30
Demonstrators hold placards during a march in central Auckland, New Zealand, June 1. 2020.
USA
Protesters Worldwide Voice Support for US Demonstrators
Chants of ‘no justice no peace’ echo those in many US cities
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 06:01
Activists march to the Brooklyn Bridge on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City…
USA
Protesters Take to US Streets for a Sixth Night
Cities impose curfews after nights of demonstrations against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis turned violent
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/31/2020 - 19:17
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Issues 'Demonstration Alerts' as People Worldwide Voice Support for Protests

New Zealand protesters hold a vigil against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest outisde…
Europe

US Race Solidarity Protests Erupt in Cities Worldwide

People take part in a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Amsterdam, Netherlands June 1.
USA

More Arrests in Portland as George Floyd Protests Continue

Police use pepper spray against protesters in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters.
USA

Trump Calls for Tougher Action Against Protesters

Terrence Floyd, brother of George Floyd, arrives at a makeshift memorial honoring George Floyd, at the spot where he was taken.
USA

Sports Teams, Figures Express Support for US Protests 

Michael Jordan headshot, as former NBA player, cries while speaking during a celebration of life for Kobe Bryant and his…