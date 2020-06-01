US Issues 'Demonstration Alerts' as People Worldwide Voice Support for Protests

The State Department is issuing "demonstration alerts" in Amsterdam, Sydney, Bermuda and elsewhere as demonstrations in support of growing protests over the death of George Floyd continue with plans to assemble near U.S. diplomatic posts.

U.S. government personnel and U.S. citizens are advised to avoid areas of demonstrations and exercise caution, as "demonstrations intended to be peaceful can quickly turn confrontational and escalate into violence," said the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in the Netherlands.

A demonstration in support of ongoing protests throughout the U.S. is expected on June 1 from 2-4 p.m. The group will assemble near the U.S. Embassy on the Museumplein in Amsterdam. The Dutch police will be present to ensure public safety.

The U.S. Consulate General in Sydney said it would close early on June 2, as demonstrations may take place beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Demonstrations may take place on June 2 beginning at 5 pm. The groups intend to protest the death in the U.S. of George Floyd. Police expect counter-protestors. The U.S. Consulate General in Sydney will close early on June 2.

Monday, the U.S. Consulate General in Bermuda said it is closed to the public but expects to reopen for emergency services only on Tuesday. Social media reports the possibility of demonstrations occurring in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Social media report possible demonstrations on June 1. The U.S. Consulate General will be closed on June 1. We expect to reopen for emergency services only on June 2. Be aware of your surroundings, and avoid crowds and demonstrations.

Local police in those cities are expected to be present to ensure public safety.

Protesters worldwide are voicing support for the anti-discrimination demonstrators in the U.S.

The U.S. protests began last week in Minneapolis, where George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American, died after being held handcuffed, face down, with a police officer's knee on the back of his neck for more than eight minutes.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who held down Floyd, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin was fired, as were three other officers who were present and allegedly did not intervene. Chauvin is scheduled to appear in court Monday in Minneapolis. The Minnesota attorney general's office will take the lead in prosecuting the case.

Monday, thousands of people in New Zealand marched in solidarity with those in the United States protesting Floyd's death in police custody.

Some 4,000 New Zealand protesters demonstrate against the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd in a Black Lives Matter protest in Auckland, June 1, 2020.

Protesters in Auckland marched to the U.S. Consulate and chanted slogans familiar at U.S. protests, including "black lives matter" and "no justice no peace."

Monday's demonstrations followed those Sunday in Britain, Brazil, Canada and other countries.

Thousands of protesters gathered in central London to voice their support for those in the United States who have turned out to condemn police conduct since Floyd's death last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

London protesters held signs saying, "racism has no place", "justice for George Floyd" and "I can't breathe" — a reference to Floyd's words during his arrest.

Protesters in Denmark marched to the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen on Sunday, carrying placards with such messages as "stop killing black people." In Germany, protesters carried signs saying, "hold cops accountable."

Some information in this report came from the State Department.

