US Judge Blocks Wyoming Oil, Gas Drilling Over Agency Climate Analysis

By Reuters
November 13, 2020 08:32 PM
FILE - The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming, July 27, 2018.
FILE - The Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyoming, July 27, 2018. Energy is big business in Wyoming.

A federal court judge on Friday again blocked drilling on more than 300,000 acres in Wyoming because the government failed to adequately consider its impact on climate change.

According to court papers, Judge Ralph Contreras of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ordered that the environmental analyses for 282 oil and gas leases be sent back to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for additional study.

It was the second time in two years that Contreras issued such a ruling on the same set of leases. On Friday, he said the supplemental analysis BLM produced following his 2019 order had come up short in its obligation to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act in part by failing to consider the cumulative impacts of leases in the region and country.

The Department of Interior, which oversees BLM, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit by environmental groups WildEarth Guardians and Physicians for Social Responsibility alleged that the government, under former President Barack Obama, failed to account for emissions generated by oil and gas development when it leased parcels in the Western states of Utah, Wyoming and Colorado.

Friday's ruling pertains only to leases issued in Wyoming after five sales held in 2015 and 2016.

Though the leases were issued before President Donald Trump took office, his administration has fought the lawsuit as part of its strategy to expand oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

"This is clearly another powerful rebuke of the Trump administration's climate denial and pro-fossil fuel 'energy dominance' agenda," Jeremy Nichols, an attorney with WildEarth Guardians, said in an email.

President-elect Joe Biden, who served as Obama's vice president, has pledged to end new oil and gas leasing on federal lands when he takes office next year.

