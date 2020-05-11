US Justice Department Weighs Hate Crime Charges in Shooting of Black Man in Georgia

The U.S. Justice Department says it is weighing whether to issue hate crime charges against two white men in Georgia for the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man.

“We are assessing all of the evidence to determine whether federal hate crimes charges are appropriate," department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Monday.

FILE - Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia, U.S., on Feb. 23, 2020, is seen in an undated photo provided by Marcus Arbery.

Arbery was shot in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, in February while he was jogging. The alleged shooters, a father and son, told police they believed Arbery matched the appearance of a burglary suspect.

The two, Gregory McMichael and son Travis McMichael, were arrested last week after video of the shooting appeared online and went viral. They have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Gregory McMichael is a former police officer who later worked as an investigator for the local district attorney's office. He retired last year.

Attorneys for Arbery’s parents have requested a federal investigation into possible hate crime violations. Georgia does not have a hate crime law at the state level.

Georgia's state attorney general has promised to investigate why it took more than two months for local police to arrest the suspects.

Kupec said on Monday that the Justice Department is also looking into how local officials handled the case.