USA

US Justice Department Weighs Hate Crime Charges in Shooting of Black Man in Georgia

By VOA News
May 11, 2020 06:02 PM
Supporters of the Georgia NAACP protest shooting death in Brunswick
FILE - A man stands next to the memorial for Ahmaud Arbery at the place where he was shot and killed in February, in Brunswick, Georgia, May 8, 2020.

The U.S. Justice Department says it is weighing whether to issue hate crime charges against two white men in Georgia for the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man.  

“We are assessing all of the evidence to determine whether federal hate crimes charges are appropriate," department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said in a statement Monday. 

FILE - Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia, U.S., on Feb. 23, 2020, is seen in an undated photo provided by Marcus Arbery.

Arbery was shot in the small coastal town of Brunswick, Georgia, in February while he was jogging. The alleged shooters, a father and son, told police they believed Arbery matched the appearance of a burglary suspect. 

The two, Gregory McMichael and son Travis McMichael, were  arrested last week after video of the shooting appeared online and went viral. They have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.  

Gregory McMichael is a former police officer who later worked as an investigator for the local district attorney's office. He retired last year. 

Attorneys for Arbery’s parents have requested a federal investigation into possible hate crime violations. Georgia does not have a hate crime law at the state level. 

Georgia's state attorney general has promised to investigate why it took more than two months for local police to arrest the suspects.  

Kupec said on Monday that the Justice Department is also looking into how local officials handled the case.

 

Related Stories

A woman holds a sign during a rally protesting the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man Friday, May 8, 2020, in…
USA
Georgia AG Requests Federal Probe in Handling of Arbery Case
Authorities say Arbery, a black man, died at the hands of two white men in February near the coastal city of Brunswick as he ran through a neighborhood
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/10/2020 - 19:59
CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO AHMAUD INSTEAD OF AHMOUD - In this Tuesday, May 5, 2020, photo, Keith Smith speaks to a…
USA
Arrests Made in Shooting Death of Georgia Black Man After Outcry
Arrests come after the release of a video of the February incident sparked national outcry.
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 21:53
FILE - This April 28, 2019, file photo shows Kyle Fox holding a sign with his father Brady Fox in support of the victims of…
USA
Hate Crimes Soar in Major US Cities
Jewish community has been most frequent target of hate crimes amid resurgence in anti-Semitism, according the report by Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sun, 12/29/2019 - 05:55
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Justice Department Weighs Hate Crime Charges in Shooting of Black Man in Georgia

Supporters of the Georgia NAACP protest shooting death in Brunswick
USA

British Media: Wanted Notice Issued for Wife of US Diplomat over Fatal Crash

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, who died after his motorbike was involved in an August 2019 accident in Britain with…
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York Takes Phased Approach to Reopening

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past closed stores, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Virus Rampages Across Vast Navajo Lands, Close-knit Families

Democratic state Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai wears a mask as she tells member how the coronavirus has devastated the Navajo Nation…
USA

Amid Pandemic, Voters in Nebraska, Wisconsin Go to Polls Tuesday

Doorman Dilon Moore controls the number of customers allowed to shop at one time at a Trader Joe's supermarket in Omaha, Nebraska, May 7, 2020.