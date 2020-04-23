USA

US Offers Greenland $12 Million Aid Package

By VOA News
April 23, 2020 02:21 PM
FILE - The sun sets over Nuuk, Greenland, July. 31, 2017.
FILE - The sun sets over Nuuk, Greenland, July. 31, 2017.

The U.S State Department announced Thursday a $12.1 million aid package for Greenland along with plans to re-open a consulate in the capital, Nuuk. 

A State Department official, briefing reporters in a teleconference, said the aid will go to developing natural resources, energy technologies, education and tourism, among other investments.

The official said the package is part of an effort by the U.S. to adjust its Arctic policy after China and Russia's recent military and economic investments in the region.

Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Demark, welcomed the aid package, though several lawmakers added they supported it as long as it did not come with any conditions.

The move comes less than a year after U.S. President Trump expressed an interest in buying Greenland from Denmark, an idea that was rejected and mocked by both Danish and Greenland officials. When Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredrickson called the idea "absurd," Trump canceled a planned state visit to the country.

Greenland has a population of 56,000 but is rich in natural resources. 
 

Related Stories

A view shows the Thule Air Base, United States Air Force's northernmost base, in the island of Greenland, Oct. 8, 2019.
USA
US, Greenland Partner to Survey Some of the Island for Resources
The US military has conducted an aerial survey of Greenland to assess the vast arctic island's mineral potential as part of agreement between the two governments, a top US diplomat says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 11:44
FILE PHOTO: Snow covered mountains rise above the harbor and town of Tasiilaq, Greenland, June 15, 2018.
Europe
In Spotlight After Trump Offer, Greenland Sees Chance for Economic Win
Leaders want to use global interest in Arctic island aroused by US president's eye-catching offer of a sale to stimulate investment and earn more from US military activity there
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 22:00
00:02:12
Europe
Greenland Controversy Continues as Trump Cancels Copenhagen Trip, Calls Danish PM 'Nasty'
The controversy over U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly postponing his trip to Copenhagen continues, as he criticized Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, calling her “nasty” and “inappropriate.” The Danish leader had rebuffed Trump’s overture to buy Greenland, the Arctic country that is part of the kingdom of Denmark. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 01:25
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Offers Greenland $12 Million Aid Package

FILE - The sun sets over Nuuk, Greenland, July. 31, 2017.
COVID-19 Pandemic

As US Coronavirus Deaths Mount, Trump’s Ratings Dip

FILE - President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the coronavirus, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, in Washington, April 22, 2020.
Immigration

Trump's Latest Immigration Order Explained

FILE - President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable on immigration and border security, at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, California, April 5, 2019.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pompeo Says US May Never Restore WHO Funds; Democrats Insist it Must

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
USA

US Official: Iranian Satellite Launch Inconsistent With Civilian Uses

FILE - In this photo released April 22, 2020, by Sepahnews, an Iranian rocket carrying a satellite is launched from an undisclosed site believed to be in Iran's Semnan province.