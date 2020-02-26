US Politics

Barr, DeVos, Sekulow Speak at Religious Broadcasters Forum

By Associated Press
February 26, 2020 11:08 AM

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - U.S. Attorney General William Barr will be a featured speaker Wednesday at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Tennessee. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Jay Sekulow, one of the attorneys who defended President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial, are also on the schedule.

Barr's afternoon presentation is part of a forum that will explore how the First Amendment should handle "divergent, and sometimes clashing, religious faiths," according to the convention schedule.

DeVos and Sekulow will form part of a morning panel discussing public policy.

National Religious Broadcasters, or NRB, describes itself as an international association of Christian communicators. Members subscribe to a conservative statement of faith that includes a belief in the infallibility of the Bible, a belief that marriage is between one man and one woman and a belief that men and women have "distinct roles."

The convention at a Nashville hotel runs through Friday.

 

 

