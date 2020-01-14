US Politics

Ex-Trump Aide Michael Flynn Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea

By Associated Press
January 14, 2020 09:19 PM
From left, President Donald Trump and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned Feb. 13, 2017.
From left, President Donald Trump and former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned Feb. 13, 2017.

WASHINGTON - Former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn filed court papers Tuesday to him withdraw his guilty plea, saying federal prosecutors had acted in "bad faith" and breached their deal with him in the Russia investigation.

The request comes one week after the Justice Department changed its position on Flynn's punishment by recommending that he serve up to six months in prison for lying to the FBI during its investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Prosecutors had earlier said Flynn was entitled to avoid prison time because of his extensive cooperation, but they changed their view after he hired new lawyers who leveled accusations of misconduct against the government.

Related Stories

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, leaves the federal court following a status conference with Judge Emmet Sullivan, in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
USA
Judge Sets New Sentencing Date For Michael Flynn
Federal judge sets a Dec. 18 sentencing date for President Trump's former national security adviser as a lawyer accuses federal prosecutors of 'egregious government misconduct’
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 13:33
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves federal courthouse in Washington, July 10, 2018, following a status hearing.
USA
Michael Flynn Not Net Ready to Be Sentenced, Prosecutors say
Prosecutors with the special counsel's office say President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn is not yet ready to be sentenced.   The joint filing with defense lawyers Tuesday is a sign that Flynn's cooperation with investigators is continuing.   Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and his Turkish lobbying work.
President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base in Md., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Trump is heading to New York to attend a series of fundraisers.
USA
Trump Says Fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's Actions During Transition 'Were Lawful'
U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday the actions of former national security adviser Michael Flynn during Trump's transition to the White House "were lawful.""I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!" Trump tweeted between Republican fundraising events in New York.
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sat, 12/02/2017 - 11:39
Default Content Teaser
USA
Former Trump Advisor Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying to FBI
President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, retired General Michael Flynn, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of lying to the FBI in connection with the ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Flynn has become the first former Trump White House official to face charges and admit guilt in connection with the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has details from Washington.
Jim Malone
By Jim Malone
Sat, 12/02/2017 - 01:39
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

2020 Campaign