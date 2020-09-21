US Politics

House Democrats File Bill to Fund US Government But Leave Out New Farm Money

By Reuters
September 21, 2020 08:00 PM
FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen in Washington, July 16, 2019.
FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen in Washington, July 16, 2019.

The U.S. Congress this week considers legislation to fund the federal government through mid-December, but a dispute over farm aid raised questions about whether lawmakers can avoid a government shutdown amid a pandemic just weeks before the Nov. 3 elections. 

With government funding lapsing on Sept. 30, House Democrats announced Monday they had filed the stopgap funding legislation, but angered Republicans by leaving out new money that President Donald Trump wanted for farmers. The House will take up the bill Tuesday, a Democratic aide said. The Senate could then act later this week. 

The new federal fiscal year starts Oct. 1. 

The bill is designed to give lawmakers more time to work out federal spending for the period through September 2021, including budgets for military operations, health care, national parks, space programs, and airport and border security. 

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020.

The spending proposal "will avert a catastrophic shutdown in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes, and keep government open until December 11, when we plan to have bipartisan legislation to fund the government for this fiscal year," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. 

But the measure's December end date will require Congress to return to the government funding question again during its post-election lame-duck session, either during or after what could be a bruising fight to confirm Trump's third Supreme Court nominee after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. 

And the legislation does not include $21.1 billion the White House sought to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation, a program to stabilize farm incomes, because Democrats considered this a "blank check" for "political favors," said a House Democratic aide who asked not to be named. Trump promised more farm aid during a rally in Wisconsin last week. 

Republicans were not happy.  

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds onto a protective face mask as he speaks about legislation for…
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, July 20, 2020.

"House Democrats' rough draft of a government funding bill shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need. This is no time to add insult to injury and defund help for farmers and rural America," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote on Twitter.  

Republicans could seek to amend the document to add in the provision, but both chambers would ultimately need to pass the same version for the measure to go to Trump for signing into law. 

The bill proposes spending $14 billion to shore up a trust fund that pays for airport improvements and air traffic control operations. It also directs $13.6 billion to maintain current spending levels on highways and mass transit. 
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

US Politics

House Democrats File Bill to Fund US Government But Leave Out New Farm Money

FILE - The Capitol Dome is seen in Washington, July 16, 2019.
USA

Trump Considering 5 for Supreme Court Vacancy

The Bench is seen draped for the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., Sept. 19, 2020. (Credit: The Supreme Court of the United States)
US Politics

Political Brawl Erupts Over US Supreme Court Vacancy

Candles and messages are left on the sidewalk in front of the Supreme Court to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in Washington, Sept. 19, 2020.
USA

Ginsburg’s Death to Trigger Confirmation Process for Successor

The dome of the US Capitol building is seen behind a row of US flags on April 10, 2020 in Washington, DC. - The global…
USA

Trump Calls on Senate to Vote 'Without Delay' on His Supreme Court Pick

President Donald Trump speaks about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport, in Bemidji, Minnesota, Sept. 18, 2020.