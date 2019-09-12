US Politics

House Judiciary Committee to Vote on Parameters for Trump Impeachment Probe

By VOA News
September 12, 2019 03:35 AM
In this Sept. 10, 2019, photo, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares for a markup hearing on a series of bills on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee is preparing for its first impeachment-related…
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., prepares for a markup hearing on a series of bills on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 10, 2019. The House Judiciary Committee is preparing for its first impeachment-related vote.

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is planning to vote Thursday on a resolution to determine certain parameters for conducting an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

The procedural vote would allow the committee’s chairman to designate certain meetings as having the purpose of examining information to determine whether it should recommend articles of impeachment. It would also allow witnesses at such meetings to testify for longer than under usual committee hearing rules.

The resolution would also call for Trump’s legal team to respond in writing to any information presented.

“The adoption of these additional procedures is the next step in that process and will help ensure our impeachment hearings are informative to Congress and the public, while providing the president with the ability to respond to evidence presented against him,” Chairman Jerry Nadler said.

Articles of impeachment would have to be voted on by the full House and it is doubtful the Republican Senate would vote to remove the president from office.

Various legislative committees are looking into a number of matters concerning the president, including his failure to release his tax returns, his payment of hush money to stop embarrassing stories from becoming public, and the spending of taxpayer money at the president’s hotels and properties.
 

Related Stories

House Judiciary Committee Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a Democrat, arrives for a hearing, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, July 24, 2019.
US Politics
US House Panel to Vote on Parameters for Trump Impeachment Probe
Democrats reportedly hope that explicitly defining the inquiry will increase their leverage to compel testimony from witnesses
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Sat, 09/07/2019 - 06:51
FILE - An opponent of U.S. President Donald Trump carries a sign about impeachment next to a supporter with a cardboard cutout in Boston, Massachusetts, Jan. 19, 2019.
US Politics
Are Democrats Starting Impeachment, or Not?
Messages coming from House Democrats on impeachment in recent weeks are confusing
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/09/2019 - 19:33
In this July 25, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and House Democrats arrive for a news conference on the first 200 days of the 116th Congress at the House East Front steps of the Capitol in Washington. Nearly half the House…
US Politics
Impeachment Watch: Nearly Half of House Democrats Support Inquiry
Mueller's testimony was supposed to be a game changer
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/01/2019 - 01:15
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News