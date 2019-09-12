House Judiciary Committee to Vote on Parameters for Trump Impeachment Probe

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee is planning to vote Thursday on a resolution to determine certain parameters for conducting an impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

The procedural vote would allow the committee’s chairman to designate certain meetings as having the purpose of examining information to determine whether it should recommend articles of impeachment. It would also allow witnesses at such meetings to testify for longer than under usual committee hearing rules.

The resolution would also call for Trump’s legal team to respond in writing to any information presented.

“The adoption of these additional procedures is the next step in that process and will help ensure our impeachment hearings are informative to Congress and the public, while providing the president with the ability to respond to evidence presented against him,” Chairman Jerry Nadler said.

Articles of impeachment would have to be voted on by the full House and it is doubtful the Republican Senate would vote to remove the president from office.

Various legislative committees are looking into a number of matters concerning the president, including his failure to release his tax returns, his payment of hush money to stop embarrassing stories from becoming public, and the spending of taxpayer money at the president’s hotels and properties.

