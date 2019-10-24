US Politics

Schumer Proposes Plan to Swap Gas Cars for Electric Vehicles 

By Reuters
October 24, 2019 10:11 PM
In this Oct. 22, 2019, photo, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to members of the media following a…
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 22, 2019. Schumer is proposing a trade-in program to get millions of Americans out of climate-damaging gas vehicles and into electric or hybrid cars.

WASHINGTON - Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday proposed a $454 billion plan over 10 years to help shift the United States away from gasoline-powered cars and trucks by offering cash vouchers to help Americans buy cleaner vehicles. 
 
The New York Democrat said in a statement that his plan, which would provide rebates of $3,000 or more to individual buyers, would help transition 25% of the U.S. fleet, or 63 million vehicles, away from traditional internal combustion-engine vehicles within 10 years. 
 
The plan would be key to reducing the impact of climate change, Schumer said, noting that the transportation sector accounts for nearly one-third of U.S. carbon output.  

FILE - A model holds the power cable that charges the new electric Audi e-tron Quatro, displayed at the e-Motor show in Beirut, Lebanon, April 11, 2019.

The plan would award $392 billion in subsidies for owners of gasoline-powered vehicles at least eight years old and in driving condition to trade them in for electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid or fuel-cell cars, the statement said. The old vehicles would be scrapped. 

Midwestern support
 
The proposal came as both Democrats and Republicans are looking to win the support of auto workers in key Midwestern swing states who could be key to determining if President Donald Trump is re-elected and who controls Congress in the November 2020 elections. 
 
Car buyers would get rebates ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 or more, plus another $2,000 for low-income buyers, for the purchase of U.S.-made vehicles, Schumer said. 
 
The plan would "reduce the number of carbon-emitting cars on the road, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and accelerate the transition to net-zero carbon emissions by midcentury," Schumer said. 
 
It would adopt rules similar to those of the 2009 $3 billion "Cash for Clunkers" plan that sought to stimulate U.S. auto sales. 
 
Schumer's proposal would provide $45 billion for additional EV charging stations and $17 billion in incentives for automakers to build new factories or retool existing ones to assemble zero-emission vehicles or charging equipment, with a goal that by 2040 "all vehicles on the road should be clean." 

FILE - The electric vehicle logo shines off the fender of a 2019 Bolt at a Chevrolet dealership in Englewood, Colo., May 19, 2019.

Rollback of efficiency rules
 
In August 2018, the Trump administration proposed rolling back Obama-era fuel efficiency requirements through 2026, and its "preferred option" would increase U.S. oil consumption by about 500,000 barrels a day. The administration is expected to finalize its proposal by the end of this year. 
 
Schumer said his proposal had the support of environmental groups like the Sierra Club, the Natural Resources Defense Council and the League of Conservation Voters, as well as labor unions. 
 
Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., which are both spending billions to develop electric vehicles, said they appreciated Schumer's efforts, with GM praising the effort to "advance electrification through much-needed infrastructure investments, consumer incentives and promotion of American electric vehicle manufacturing." 
 
United Auto Workers President Gary Jones said in a statement that the Schumer proposal "honors the sweat and sacrifice of American autoworkers by investing in domestic manufacturing of electric vehicles and incentivizing high-quality jobs across the auto supply chain."  

Related Stories

In this Monday, June 15, 2015, photo, Gogoro electric scooters are test driven by potential customers outside a showroom in Taipei, Taiwan.
East Asia Pacific
How One Pollution-Weary Asian Island Adopted Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles have struggled to gain mass appeal in much of the world despite the fanfare surrounding Tesla Motors, the world’s best-selling brand of plug-in cars last year. Drivers worry about prices, comfort and what happens when a battery expires in the middle of a trip. But in Taiwan, scooter vendor Gogoro doubles its sales every year largely because of a widespread battery exchange network supported by a central government that's keen to control…
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 05/29/2019 - 04:43
Default Content Teaser
Science & Health
Electric Vehicles Poised for Global Growth
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 01/01/2019 - 18:50
In this photo taken Dec. 13, 2016, an Uber driverless car heads out for a test drive in San Francisco.
Archive
BP Sees Self-driving Electric Vehicles Crimping Oil Demand by 2040
The emergence of self-driving electric cars and travel sharing are set to dent oil consumption by 2040, oil and gas giant BP said, forecasting a peak in demand for the first time. In its benchmark annual Energy Outlook, BP forecast a 100-fold growth in electric vehicles by 2040, with its chief economist Spencer Dale painting a world in which we travel much more but instead of using private cars, we increasingly share trips in autonomous vehicles. While travel…
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives for a meeting between President Donald Trump and business leaders in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Global Carmakers to Invest at Least $90B in Electric Vehicles
Ford's plan to double its electrified vehicle spending is part of an investment tsunami in batteries and electric cars by global automakers that now totals $90 billion and is still growing, a Reuters analysis shows.That money is pouring in to a tiny sector that amounts to less than 1 percent of the 90 million vehicles sold each year and where Elon Musk's Tesla, with sales of only three models totaling just over 100,000 vehicles in 2017, was a dominant player.With the…
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section