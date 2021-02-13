Senate Acquits Trump in His Second Impeachment Trial

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday in his second impeachment trial in a year, with fellow Republicans blocking conviction over the former president's role in the deadly assault by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol.

The Senate vote of 57-43 — seven of the 50 Senate Republicans joined the chamber's unified Democrats — fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after a five-day trial in the same building ransacked by his followers on January 6, shortly after they heard him deliver a fiery speech.

Earlier in the day, the Senate reached an agreement to avoid witness testimony in the trial.

A vote to call witnesses came after Representative Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, announced Saturday that he wanted to subpoena Republican Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington state.

Beutler issued a statement late Friday that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told her Trump had expressed sympathy and admiration for the mob during a heated phone call between the two amid the unfolding attack on the Capitol.

"When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol," the statement read. "McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That's when, according to McCarthy, the president said: 'Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.' "

After taking a midday break, senators returned and announced they had reached an agreement that included admitting Beutler's statement as evidence in the trial.

Trump defense concludes

On Friday, Trump’s lawyers wrapped up their defense of the former U.S. leader, denying he helped incite the attack on the Capitol. Trump’s lawyers described the trial as a politically inspired and illegal “witch hunt.”

“Like every other politically motivated witch hunt the left has engaged in over the past four years, this impeachment is completely divorced from the facts, the evidence and the interests of the American people,” said Trump attorney Michael van der Veen.

He told senators that the former president had every right to dispute his election loss to now-President Joe Biden and that Trump’s 70-minute speech just minutes before the insurrection did not amount to inciting the violence.

When Trump urged thousands of supporters on the Ellipse to “fight like hell,” the defense said, it was no different from Democrats’ using similar rhetoric that could spark violence.

Trump’s lawyers played a lengthy video montage featuring prominent Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, using the word “fight,” without any context.

The video included many of the Democratic lawmakers who were the impeachment managers prosecuting the former president.

The defense presentation followed a two-day prosecution by House Democrats linking Trump’s rhetoric at the January 6 rally to the actions of the mob that stormed the Capitol afterward in an attempt to block certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Impeachment prosecutors contended Thursday that there was “clear and overwhelming” evidence that Trump incited insurrection by sending the mob to the Capitol to confront lawmakers.

In wrapping up his presentation, Raskin told the 100 members of the Senate acting as jurors they should use “common sense on what happened here.”

Raskin argued that Trump had urged hundreds of his supporters to march to the Capitol, and then — when they stormed the building, smashed windows, ransacked offices and scuffled with police — “did nothing for at least two hours” to end the mayhem that left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.