US Politics

Senate Republican Leader to Hold Vote on COVID-19 Relief Bill

By VOA News
September 08, 2020 12:24 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, in Washington, June 16, 2020. The long-time senator is expected to face a strong Democratic challenge in elections in November.
FILE - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, June 16, 2020.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday the Republican-led Senate will vote "as soon as this week" on COVID-19 relief legislation after negotiations with Democrats broke off last month. 

"It does not contain every idea our party likes. I am confident Democrats will feel the same. Yet Republicans believe the many serious differences between our two parties should not stand in the way of agreeing where we can agree and making law that helps our nation," McConnell said in a statement.  

The Senate returned to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for a shortened pre-election session as hopes continue to diminish for passage of another relief bill to cope with the economic decline brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. After bipartisan unity led to the approval of a nearly $3 billion COVID-19 rescue package in the spring, the two sides have not been able to reach another agreement.  The House of Representatives doesn't return to work until September 14. 

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said earlier Tuesday he was optimistic another measure would be passed before the November 3 presidential election but gave no indication of progress in talks with congressional Democrats. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted Sunday that "McConnell may have declared a 'pause' to America's coronavirus response, but it is clear the virus never did the same." 

The U.S. leads the world in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with nearly 190,000. The U.S. is also home to a world-leading 6.3 million coronavirus infections, nearly one-quarter of the more than 27.3 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. 
 

Related Stories

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, accompanied by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, left, leave a meeting with…
USA
For Americans Waiting on Virus Aid, No New Relief in Sight
White House and Congress are far apart on size, scope and approach on relief for households, schools and a national strategy to contain virus
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/13/2020 - 09:43 AM
U.S. President Donald Trump shows signed executive orders for economic relief during a news conference amid the spread of the…
US Politics
Trump Takes Executive Action on Economic Relief Package
The president extends a smaller jobless benefit and defers payroll taxes until the end of the year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 05:45 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More stories

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Drug Execs Promise COVID Vaccine Safety Before Seeking Government Approval

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration…
US Politics

Senate Republican Leader to Hold Vote on COVID-19 Relief Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, in Washington, June 16, 2020. The long-time senator is expected to face a strong Democratic challenge in elections in November.
USA

House to Investigate Possible DeJoy Campaign Law Violations

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hopes Fade for Coronavirus Deal as Congress Returns to Work

Lights shine from the U.S. Capitol dome prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on two articles of impeachment…
Race in America

Trump Supporters Meet for Vehicle Rally Outside Portland

Supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters confront each other at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem…