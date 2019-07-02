US Politics

South Carolina Democrat Posts $1.5M in Challenge to Graham

By Associated Press
July 2, 2019 10:30 AM
Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaks to reporters after a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 21, 2019.
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, speaks to reporters after a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 21, 2019.

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A top Democratic National Committee official has raised $1.5 million in his challenge to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.
Campaign officials tell The Associated Press that Jaime Harrison raised the money in the second quarter, which ended Sunday.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is backing Harrison in the associate DNC chairman's effort to block Graham from a fourth term in 2020.

Flipping a Senate seat from red to blue in South Carolina would be difficult and likely would require millions of dollars in fundraising, an area in which national-level groups like the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee would be crucial.

 

