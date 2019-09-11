US Politics

Trump Headed to 'Rodent Infested Mess' Baltimore

By VOA News
September 11, 2019 08:45 PM
FILE - Baltimore is reflected in a still and icy Inner Harbor, Jan. 31, 2014. US President Donald Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings, a Baltimore Democrat, and branded the majority black city of Baltimore an "infested mess," July 27, 2019.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Baltimore, the eastern U.S., majority-black city he recently called a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'' where "no human being would want to live.'' 
 
Trump will be in Baltimore on Thursday to address Republican congressional leaders attending an annual retreat. 
 
Several protests are planned to coincide with his visit. Activist groups are planning to protest "racism, white supremacy, war, bigotry and climate change," organizers told The Baltimore Sun
 
Trump has denied charges of racism regarding his attacks on the city and U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat who is a native of Baltimore. 
 
"There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself," he tweeted in July. 

