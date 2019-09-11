Trump Headed to 'Rodent Infested Mess' Baltimore

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to visit Baltimore, the eastern U.S., majority-black city he recently called a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess'' where "no human being would want to live.''



Trump will be in Baltimore on Thursday to address Republican congressional leaders attending an annual retreat.



Several protests are planned to coincide with his visit. Activist groups are planning to protest "racism, white supremacy, war, bigotry and climate change," organizers told The Baltimore Sun.



Trump has denied charges of racism regarding his attacks on the city and U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat who is a native of Baltimore.



"There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself," he tweeted in July.