What Resources Does the Biden Transition Get?

The U.S. General Services Administration has determined president-elect Joe Biden is now eligible for certain resources and access as part of a 1964 law enacted to promote an orderly transition of executive power in the United States.

Between now and his January 20 inauguration, Biden will be building out his administration, putting in place staff both to begin carrying out his policy vision when his term begins and to be able to immediately handle the national security aspects of the job.

The transition team gained access to a government internet domain and email, quickly launching buildbackbetter.gov.

Biden will receive information about classified threats to national security, covert military operations and pending decisions the Trump administration may have on possible uses of military force.

Members of the transition team and people selected for national security positions can begin to be issued security clearances that will be necessary for doing their jobs. Key appointees can also take part in orientation sessions to familiarize them with the workings and best practices of a government agency.

The Trump administration will conduct emergency preparedness exercises with Biden’s staff.

Heads of government agencies can start working with transition officials in order to ensure a smooth handover and uninterrupted execution of the government’s operations. That includes efforts such as communicating with health experts about the plans to distribute coronavirus vaccines.

Biden’s team can use up to $6.3 million in federal funding for its transition operations. It also gains access to federal office space, including areas where Biden can receive sensitive intelligence briefings.