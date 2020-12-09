US Politics

YouTube Will Remove New Videos That Falsely Claim Fraud Changed US Election Outcome

By Reuters
December 09, 2020 01:10 PM
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration
YouTube said it would start enforcing the policy in line with its approach towards historical U.S. presidential elections

YouTube said on Wednesday it would start removing content that falsely allege widespread fraud changed the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, in a change to its more hands-off stance on videos making similar claims.

The update, which applies to content uploaded from Wednesday, comes a day after "safe harbor," a deadline set by U.S. law for states to certify the results of the presidential election.

YouTube said it would start enforcing the policy in line with its approach towards historical U.S. presidential elections.

Online platforms have been under pressure to police misinformation about the election on their sites.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google, was widely seen as taking a more hands-off approach than Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, which started labeling content with election misinformation. YouTube labels all election-related videos.

After the November election, Reuters identified several YouTube channels making money from ads and memberships that were amplifying debunked accusations about voting fraud.

Last month, a group of Democratic senators asked YouTube to commit to removing content containing false or misleading information about the 2020 election outcome and the upcoming Senate run-off elections in Georgia.

Asked about how the policy would apply to Georgia elections, a YouTube spokeswoman said this policy only applied to the presidential election.

YouTube said in a blog post on Wednesday that since September it had removed over 8,000 channels and thousands of misleading election-related videos for violating its existing policies.

The company said more than 70% of recommendations on election-related topics came from authoritative news sources.

YouTube also said that since Election Day, fact-check information panels had been triggered over 200,000 times on election-related search results

Related Stories

a portion of the OAN home page on the internet.
USA
YouTube Suspends US Network for Misinformation
Conservative One America News Network suspended from YouTube for one week, removed from monetizing platform for violating COVID content policies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 05:08 PM
FILE - A 3-D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken Oct. 25, 2017.
The Infodemic: YouTube Interview Contains Misleading Information
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Fri, 09/11/2020 - 04:25 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 01, 2020 conspiracy theorist QAnon demonstrators protest during a rally to re-open…
USA
YouTube Follows Twitter And Facebook With QAnon Crackdown
Google-owned video platform said Thursday it will now prohibit material targeting a person or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify violence
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 10/16/2020 - 01:06 PM
FILE - Silhouettes are seen in front of a Youtube logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Oct. 29, 2014.
COVID-19 Pandemic
YouTube Expands Fact-Check Feature to US Video Searches During COVID-19 Pandemic
The move is part of efforts to curb coronavirus-related misinformation on the site
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 03:08 PM
FILE - A YouTube sign is shown across the street from the company's offices in San Bruno, California, April 3, 2018.
US Politics
YouTube: No 'Birther' Conspiracy Videos for 2020 Election
The Google-owned video service clarifies its rules ahead of Iowa caucuses Monday, says will remove any videos that advance false claims about political candidates
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/03/2020 - 11:34 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More stories

US Politics

YouTube Will Remove New Videos That Falsely Claim Fraud Changed US Election Outcome

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo in this picture illustration
US Politics

US House Approves Defense Bill With Veto-Proof Margin

FILE - The dome of the U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a row of U.S. flags in Washington, April 10, 2020.
US Politics

Biden to Name Marcia Fudge for Housing, Tom Vilsack for Agriculture

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2020, file photo Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and Rep. Marcia…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Signals Continued Fight to Upend Biden Victory

People take part in an event to show their support for U.S. President Donald Trump in Macomb County, Michigan
US Politics

US Congress Buys Itself More Time for COVID Aid Compromise

The light in the cupola of the Capitol Dome signals that the Senate remains in session overnight as 30 hours of time must…