US Senate Approves $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution 

By VOA News
August 11, 2021 08:00 AM
FILE - The Dome of the US Capitol building is visible in Washington.

The U.S. Senate narrowly passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday providing the framework for spending on family services, health and environmental programs. 

The package includes many priorities of President Joe Biden and was supported only by senators from his Democratic Party in the 50 to 49 vote. 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the budget resolution would “provide historic investments in American jobs, American families, and the fight against climate change.” 

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as the Senate approves a $1 trillion bipartisan cornerstone of the Biden agenda to the House, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 10, 2021.

“It puts us on track to bring a generational transformation to how our economy works for average Americans,” Schumer tweeted early Wednesday. 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged in a speech on the Senate floor Tuesday ahead of the vote that the minority Republicans lacked the votes to stop the Democratic majority and called the legislation “absolutely jaw-dropping.” 

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives as the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package is about to be voted on by the Senate in Washington, Aug. 10, 2021.

“People want to pretend this is just business as usual. Just liberals doing liberal things using Senate procedure. Make no mistake. This reckless taxing and spending spree is like nothing we’ve seen,” McConnell said. 

The legislation would provide universal pre-kindergarten instruction, free community college classes, expanded health care for older Americans and child care funding. It would also fund the fight against the effects of climate change, make immigration law changes and attempt to lower prescription drug prices.  

Democrats plan to pay for the programs by increasing taxes on corporations and the wealthy, allowing the government to negotiate pharmaceutical prices, taxing imported carbon fuels and strengthening tax collections by the Internal Revenue Service. 

With no Republican support, Democrats are proceeding under a special process known as a budget reconciliation. That allows the bill to advance with only a simple majority and not be subject to a potential filibuster, an action minority Republicans could have used to block or delay a vote. 

The House of Representatives, which also has a Democratic majority, is expected to consider the blueprint legislation when its members return from a recess in two weeks. 

The specifics of the spending programs would be filled out in subsequent legislation developed in coming months. 

Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters. 

