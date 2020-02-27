USA

US Senate Majority Leader McConnell Hopes to See Coronavirus Funding Bill Within 2 Weeks

By Reuters
February 27, 2020 12:23 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters following a GOP strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks to reporters following a GOP strategy meeting at the Capitol in Washington.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that he expects Senate
appropriators to produce funding legislation within the next two weeks to fight the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor, said he has faith that bipartisan discussions on the Senate Appropriations
Committee would agree on "the right sum ... at this time to ensure our nation's needs are fully funded."

"I hope they can work expeditiously so the full Senate would be able to take up the legislation within the next two weeks," the Kentucky Republican said.
 

