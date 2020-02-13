USA

US Senators Point to ‘Hypersonic Gap’ With Russia, China

By Eunjung Cho
February 13, 2020 07:42 PM
In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Sunday, March 11, 2018, a Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missile flies during a test in southern Russia.
FILE - In this photo made from footage taken from the Russian Defense Ministry website, March 11, 2018, a Russian Kinzhal hypersonic missile flies during a test in southern Russia.

U.S. senators are concerned Russia and China may outpace Washington in developing hypersonic weapons. 

In a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing Thursday with top defense officials, lawmakers expressed concern about the weapons that fly at five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5. 

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut called the hypersonic weapons “a game-changer.” Independent Senator Angus King of Maine called them “a nightmare weapon for aircraft carriers.”  

“It sounds to me as if hypersonic weapons and other future weapons have been more advanced by other countries such as China, even Russia coming back into the scene in a real aggressive way … are we going to deter them from moving forward?” asked Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. 

FILE - Then-Vice Adm. Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, speaks during a change-of-command ceremony at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, Nov. 18, 2019,

Maintaining strategic deterrence 

Testifying before the committee, Admiral Charles Richard, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, admitted to the ongoing competition. But he sought to reassure the senators that the U.S. has the necessary deterrence capabilities.  

“I am confident that this nation has the ability to produce the capabilities we have to have,” he said. “And for deterrence, again, the basic equation hasn’t changed. Can I deny you your aim, or can I impose a cost on you that is greater than what you see? I can do that if necessary.” 

Richard added that the U.S. maintains conventional superiority over Russia and China while maintaining strategic deterrence. 

Experts say, however, that hypersonic weapon systems could change the existing balance of conventional military power between the U.S. and its major competitors. 

According to the Congressional Research Service, the research arm of the Congress, both China and Russia have conducted numerous successful tests of hypersonic glide vehicles and both are expected to field an operational capability as early as 2020. 

There are two types of hypersonic weapons: cruise missiles and glide vehicles. Both are difficult to track and intercept because they can maneuver in midflight. 

Boosting budget for hypersonic weapons 

This is why continued investment is critical in the hypersonic weapons tracking layer in space, according to General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of the Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, who testified at the same hearing.  

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, fifth left, and other top officials oversee the test launch of the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle from the Defense Ministry's control room in Moscow, Dec. 26, 2018.

“We need to continue to invest in that space sensing layer, because as we go from a ballistic missile to a hypersonic glide vehicle, it really changes the problem of maintaining custody of that weapons system throughout its entire flight,” said O’Shaughnessy. 

In the 2021 budget released Monday, the Trump administration proposed $3.2 billion for hypersonic weapons, a 23% increase from last year.  

“FY2020 represents a pivotal year for hypersonic weapon development and fielding as the department begins aggressively flight-testing capabilities across multiple domains,” Richard said in written testimony. The Trump administration has yet to specify when it will field American hypersonic weapons. 

New START Treaty 

Senators also asked top military leaders about what to expect after the New START Treaty expires in February 2021. 

While noting that extending the treaty is ultimately a political decision, Richard pointed to some of the shortcomings of the agreement.  

“It does not address a very large class of weapons that the Russians have a significant advantage in, it doesn’t constrain novel systems, and it is a bilateral treaty,” he said. 

He expressed a higher level of distrust in China’s intentions in nuclear weapon development. 

Richard said he could “drive a truck through China’s no-first-use policy,” adding, “They’re very opaque about what their intentions are. They’re very different from the Russians.” 

The Trump administration is seeking to forge a trilateral arms agreement with Russia and China, although China has so far refused to take part. 

Related Stories

In this photo taken from undated footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, an intercontinental ballistic missile lifts off from a silo somewhere in Russia.
Europe
Russia Commissions Intercontinental Hypersonic Weapon
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Putin that the first missile unit equipped with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered combat duty, the Defense Ministry said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/27/2019 - 09:39
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, leads a meeting with top military officers after an annual meeting with top military…
Europe
Putin Says Russia is Leading World in Hypersonic Weapons
'Now we have a situation that is unique in modern history when they are trying to catch up to us,' Russian leader says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 13:01
Default Content Teaser
Europe
Report Warns Hypersonic, Dual-Capable Missiles Pose Huge Global Threat
New missile technologies – including so-called hypersonic systems capable of travelling at more than 25 times the speed of sound – are fueling a new global arms race, according to a new report
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Tue, 08/13/2019 - 12:30
A still image taken from a video footage and released by Russia's Defense Ministry, Dec. 26, 2018, shows a test launch of an Avangard new hypersonic missile in Orenburg Region.
Europe
Russia Tests Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Weapon
Russia has successfully conducted its final test of a hypersonic glider capable of carrying nuclear warheads, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Putin, who oversaw the test Wednesday, said the weapon is impossible to intercept and will ensure Russia’s security for decades to come. He called it an “excellent New Year’s gift to the nation.” The weapon, dubbed Avangard, detaches itself from a rocket after being launched and…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/26/2018 - 21:16
Eunjung Cho
Written By
Eunjung Cho

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Senators Point to ‘Hypersonic Gap’ With Russia, China

In this photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Sunday, March 11, 2018, a Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missile flies during a test in southern Russia.
USA

US Brings New Charges Against Chinese Tech Giant Huawei

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal…
USA

Report: White Supremacist Propaganda in US Doubled in 2019

FILE - A white supremacists carries the Confederate flag as he walks past counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Aug. 12, 2017.
South & Central Asia

US Confirms 'Reduction in Violence' Proposal Negotiated With Afghan Taliban

FILE - U.S. troops wait for their helicopter flight at an Afghan National Army (ANA) base in Logar province, Afghanistan, Aug. 7, 2018.
US Politics

Trump Attacks Former White House Chief of Staff Kelly

Then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Dec. 13, 2018.