USA

US Slaps Tariffs on French, German Wines, Aircraft Parts Amid EU Dispute 

By Reuters
December 30, 2020 08:03 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron drinks wine during a visit to the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at…
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron drinks wine during a visit to the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, Feb. 22, 2020.

WASHINGTON - U.S. trade officials said on Wednesday they were increasing tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany, amid an ongoing civil aircraft dispute between Washington and Brussels.

In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) said it was adding tariffs on aircraft manufacturing parts and certain nonsparkling wines as well as cognacs and other brandies from France and Germany.

The USTR did not say when the tariffs would take effect but noted that additional details would be "forthcoming."

The new tariffs are the latest action in the 16-year U.S.-EU dispute over civil aviation subsidies involving European aircraft company Airbus SE and its U.S.-based rival Boeing Co.

The USTR said on Wednesday that the EU had unfairly calculated tariffs against the United States allowed by a September World Trade Organization ruling in the dispute. "The EU needs to take some measure to compensate for this unfairness," the office said.

Representatives for the European Union could not be immediately reached for comment on the USTR action.

Reuters
By
Reuters

