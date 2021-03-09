USA

US State of Arkansas Outlaws Almost All Abortions

By Agence France-Presse
March 09, 2021 09:58 PM
People hold signs as they attend an anti-abortion rally at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Sunday, Jan. 18,…
FILE - People hold signs at an anti-abortion rally at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Jan. 18, 2015.

The U.S. state of Arkansas passed a law Tuesday banning abortion even in cases of rape or incest, in a move supporters hope will push the Supreme Court towards overturning its landmark 1973 ruling protecting abortion rights nationwide. 

The only exception to the Arkansas law is “to save the life of the mother in a medical emergency,” announced Asa Hutchinson, the governor of the southern state known for its Christian conservatism. 

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Arkansas on Monday, January 13, 2020 after speaking to a…
FILE - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in Little Rock, Arkansas, Jan. 13, 2020.

Hutchinson said he signed the law due to his “sincere and long-held pro-life convictions,” adding that “it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law.” 

The Arkansas law will not come into force before the summer, and the ACLU (the American Civil Liberties Union), a civil rights organization, has already announced that it will challenge it in court. 

Abortion divides the American population, with strong opposition especially among evangelical Christians. 

In recent years, several states in the south and the center of the country have increased restrictive laws on abortion, forcing many clinics to close their doors. 

Then-president Donald Trump’s appointment of Amy Coney Barrett as a Supreme Court judge in October locked in a 6-to-3 conservative majority on the court, and raised the possibility of overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 ruling on abortion rights

If overturned, individual states would be able to set abortion regulations.  
 

AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Pentagon Approves Extension of Reduced National Guard Presence Around US Capitol

National Guard soldiers stand guard behind a security fence near the U.S. Capitol.
USA

US State of Arkansas Outlaws Almost All Abortions

People hold signs as they attend an anti-abortion rally at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Sunday, Jan. 18,…
USA

China Speeding Up Plans to Overtake US on World Stage, Says US Commander

Adm. Philip Davidson, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, waits for the arrival of Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for a meeting at the prime minister's office, Oct. 22, 2020, in Tokyo.
USA

Dog Bites Man at White House  

FILE PHOTO: Major, one of the family dogs of U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after…
USA

Jury Selection Starts in Trial of Policeman Accused in George Floyd Death

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen during jury selection in Chauvin's trial, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, March 9, 2021.