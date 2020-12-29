USA

US State Department Approves Potential Sale of 3,000 Smart Bombs to Saudi Arabia

By Reuters
December 29, 2020 05:21 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, a member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince…
FILE - A member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince Sultan air base in al-Kharj, central Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2020.

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 3,000 precision-guided munitions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in a deal valued at up to $290 billion, the Pentagon said Tuesday. 

The sale comes in the final days of U.S. President Donald Trump's term. President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to halt arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the Middle East's biggest buyer of American weapons, in a bid to pressure Riyadh to end a war in Yemen that has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis. 

The package would include 3,000 GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb I (SDB I) munitions, containers, support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said. 

"The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia's capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its stocks of long-range, precision air-to-ground munitions," the Pentagon said in a statement. It added that "the size and accuracy of the SDB I allows for an effective munition with less collateral damage." 

The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of the possible sale on Tuesday. Members of Congress have been angered by steep civilian casualties in Yemen and earlier this year tried and failed to block the sale of F-35 warplanes to Riyadh. 

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded. 

The Pentagon said Boeing Co. was the prime contractor for the weapons. 
 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US State Department Approves Potential Sale of 3,000 Smart Bombs to Saudi Arabia

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2020, file photo, a member of the U.S. Air Force stands near a Patriot missile battery at the Prince…
2020 USA Votes

US Senate Balance of Power Hangs on Georgia Runoff

Georgia voters mark their ballots during the first day of early voting in the US Senate runoffs at the Gwinnett County…
East Asia Pacific

US-North Korean Dialogue at 'Crossroads,' Analysts Say

FILE - U.S. and North Korean flags stand side by side at the site of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, on Sentosa island in Singapore, June 12, 2018.
COVID-19 Pandemic

California Expected to Extend Stay-at-Home Orders as Health Care System Overwhelmed

Paramedics escort a patient from the ambulance entrance to the emergency room at LAC + USC Medical Center during a surge of…
US Politics

Atlanta’s Increasingly Diverse Suburbs Could Decide US Senate Control

Voters return to their vehicles after early voting for the Senate runoff election, at Ron Anderson Recreation Center, Thursday,…