USA

US, Sudan to Exchange Ambassadors for First Time in 23 Years

By VOA News
December 04, 2019 04:23 PM
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok meets with the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on…
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok meets with the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019.

The United States and Sudan will exchange ambassadors for the first time in more than two decades, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

The announcement came as Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was on his first visit to Washington.

"This decision is a meaningful step forward in strengthening the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship, particularly as the civilian-led transitional government works to implement the vast reforms," Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo said the two countries would begin "the process of exchanging ambassadors after a 23-year gap."

During his Washington visit, Hamdok sought support for Sudan's transition toward democracy after strongman Omar al-Bashir was ousted this year after 30 years of rule.

Hamdok hopes to secure Sudan's removal from the U.S. "state sponsor of terrorism blacklist," on which Sudan has been listed for more than 25 years.

Pompeo lauded Hamdock for creating a civilian cabinet and vowing to hold democratic elections after the transition period.

The U.S. closed its embassy in Khartoum in 1996, citing terrorism concerns.

The U.S. reopened the embassy in 2002, but it has been led by a charge d'affaires instead of an ambassador who has been confirmed by the Senate.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Two women walk, one freely without a headscarf, in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Aug. 27, 2019.
Africa
Sudan Overturns Controversial Clothing, Drinking Law
Rights groups says the Public Order Act was an outdated law left over from the 30-year rule of ousted president Omar al-Bashir
Michael Atit
By Michael Atit
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 11:30
Sudan's former president Omar Hassan al-Bashir sits guarded inside a cage at the courthouse where he is facing corruption charges, in Khartoum, Aug. 19, 2019.
Africa
New Law in Sudan Dismantles Foundations of Bashir's Government
Demonstrators flood the streets in Khartoum in celebration of the new law
Naba Mohiedeen
By Naba Mohiedeen
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 13:11
FILE PHOTO: Tibor Nagy, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, speaks during a news conference on the case of Sudan,…
Africa
US May Remove Sudan From List of State Sponsors of Terrorism, Official Says
The assistant secretary for African affairs cautioned that doing so was a process with conditions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 17:40
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

Europe

Long Focused on Russia, NATO Widens Gaze Towards China

Officials participate in a roundtable meeting during a NATO leaders summmit at The Grove hotel and resort in Watford, England, Wed. Dec. 4, 2019.
Europe

Trump Lawyer Argues Against Afghan War Crimes Investigation

FILE - The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands, Jan. 16, 2019.
USA

Former US President Jimmy Carter Released from Hospital

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2019, file photo former President Jimmy Carter acknowledges a student who's question has been picked…
Science & Health

To Save Everglades, Guardians Fight Time — and Climate

In this Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 photo, Austin Pezoldt carries gear through mucky water while assisting in a study of peat…
Impeachment Inquiry

Trump Dismisses Giuliani Calls With White House, OMB

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (not pictured) during the NATO summit at The Grove, in Watford, England. Dec. 4, 2019.