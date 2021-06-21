USA

US Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Against NCAA Limitations

By VOA News
Updated June 21, 2021 06:58 PM
Supreme Court Backs Payments to Student-Athletes
A woman takes a photo outside the Supreme Court building ahead of rulings on payments to student-athletes, in Washington, June 21, 2021. (Reuters)

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that the NCAA cannot limit the compensation that student-athletes can receive, as long as it is related to their education.  

In a 9-0 ruling, the court upheld a lower court ruling that expanded education-related benefits for U.S. college athletes beyond athletic scholarships. Such benefits could include free computers, graduate school tuition, study abroad programs, musical instruments and tutoring. 

The ruling allows schools to offer such perks to compete for the attention of college-bound athletes.  

The NCAA determines the rules and regulations of U.S. collegiate competitions at schools across the country, including restrictions on athlete compensation. The NCAA argued in court that such limits help maintain the amateur aspect of college sports and distinguish it from professional athletics.    

Despite this argument, the high court determined that the regulations are anticompetitive and violate the Sherman Antitrust Act, which prevents organizations from holding a monopoly over a market.  

The court did not address other issues that critics of the NCAA and previous lawsuits had raised, such as the organization's rule that athletes cannot be paid for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Public support has grown in recent years for such compensation, which athletes could receive through opportunities such as brand deals or paid appearances. In fact, the NCAA is in the process of amending its rules to allow this without regulation.  

FILE - In this Sept. 4, 2019 file photo, Justice Neil Gorsuch, speaks during an interview in his chambers at the Supreme Court…
FILE - Justice Neil Gorsuch speaks during an interview in his chambers at the Supreme Court in Washington, Sept. 4, 2019.

Members of Congress and several states legislators are also proposing varying levels of change to the compensation of NCAA athletes. 

Justice Neil Gorsuch, who penned the opinion for the court, wrote that in most other U.S. industries, the NCAA's business model would be illegal.  

"Price-fixing labor is ordinarily a textbook antitrust problem because it extinguishes the free market in which individuals can otherwise obtain fair compensation for their work,” Gorsuch wrote.  

The Biden administration officially expressed its support for student-athletes in March, when it filed a brief with the Supreme Court detailing why it agreed with the lower court ruling. 
 

Related Stories

The United States Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 14, 2020.
USA
US Supreme Court Takes Up NCAA Appeal over Benefit Limits for College Athletes 
The US Supreme Court agrees to hear a bid by the National Collegiate Athletic Association to defend its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 10:32 AM
California Gov. Gavin Newsom addresses a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., July 23, 2019.
Economy & Business
California Will Allow College Athletes to Be Paid
The bill, known as the Fair Pay to Play Act, was strongly opposed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which regulates all US college student athletes
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 09/30/2019 - 07:28 PM
HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 28: The Oakland Athletics walk off the field before playing the Houston Astros as both teams elected…
Student Union
College Athletes Add to Voices to Those Protesting Injustice
Students march on campus or step away from practices in support of the Black Lives Matter movement
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/28/2020 - 11:01 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

New Yorkers to Head to Polls Tuesday for Mayoral Primary

June Harkrider, who turned 18 in March, places her ballot in the scanner as she votes for the first time during early voting in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Begins Workplace Vaccination Program

Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before administering them to staffers of…
USA

US Supreme Court Unanimously Rules Against NCAA Limitations

Supreme Court Backs Payments to Student-Athletes
Europe

Turkey Pushes for Role in Afghanistan After US Pullout 

FILE PHOTO: Afghan passengers walk in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan March 29, 2016. …
Africa

UN Refugee Chief Encouraged by Changes in US Resettlement Program

Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, speaks during a joint statement with President Ivan Duque in Bogota,…