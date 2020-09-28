USA

US Threatens to Close Embassy in Baghdad

By VOA News
September 28, 2020 03:35 AM
Iraqi security forces stand guard in front of the US embassy in the capital Baghdad, on January 1, 2020. Pictures on the wall…
Iraqi security forces stand guard in front of the U.S. embassy in the capital Baghdad, Jan. 1, 2020.

The United States is threatening to close its embassy in Baghdad amid frustrations over attacks by Shi’ite militias. 

News organizations quoted U.S. and Iraqi officials Sunday as saying U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Iraqi leaders in recent days that the embassy would close unless Iraq worked to stop attacks on U.S. military and diplomatic sites. 

Pompeo has not discussed the matter publicly, but the State Department said Sunday that "Iran-backed groups launching rockets at our embassy are a danger not only to us, but to the Government of Iraq.” 

The United States has demanded Iraqi action before, saying in January that Iraq has an obligation to protect U.S. diplomatic facilities in the country. 

That message came weeks after the U.S. military responded to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq with an airstrike that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, and senior Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, outside the Baghdad airport. 

The strike sparked a round of protests in Iraq, with demonstrators, and several Iraqi lawmakers, objecting to the U.S. action as a violation of Iraqi sovereignty and calling on the government to expel U.S. troops. 

The U.S. forces are in Iraq to advise and assist Iraqi forces in their missions against Islamic State militants.  The Pentagon announced earlier this month the U.S. troop presence would drop from 5,200 to 3,000.  

Related Stories

FILE - Natural gas refineries are seen at the South Pars gas field on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, in Asaluyeh, Iran, March 16, 2019.
Middle East
US Grants Iraq New 60-Day Waiver to Import Iranian Gas
Baghdad relies on gas and electricity imports from its neighbor Tehran to supply about a third of its electricity sector, worn down by years of conflict and poor maintenance
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 09/23/2020 - 06:13 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Calls for Delay in Vote on Supreme Court Nominee

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gives a speech on the Supreme Court at The Queen Theater, Sept. 27, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
USA

NY Times: Trump Paid $750 in US Income Taxes in 2016, 2017

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a news conference at the White House, Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington.
USA

PG&E Shuts Power to 11,000 Customers to Prevent Wildfires

An air tanker drops retardant on the Glass Fire burning above Davis Estates winery in Calistoga, California, Sept. 27, 2020.
Silicon Valley & Technology

US Judge Halts Government Ban on TikTok

FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.
USA

Will the Senate Confirm Supreme Court Nominee Before Election Day?

U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett reacts as U.S President Donald Trump holds an event to…