USA

US Top Diplomat Warns of China’s Global Threat

By Nike Ching
August 12, 2020 02:33 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis, right, address the media…
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis address the media during a press conference as part of a meeting in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 12, 2020.

PRAGUE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that China’s economic power is in some ways a greater global threat than the Soviet Union was during the Cold War.    

"Today an even greater threat is the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) campaigns of coercion and control," Pompeo said in a speech to the senate in the Czech Republic. "The CCP is already enmeshed in our economies, in our politics, in our societies in ways the Soviet Union never was."   

The top U.S. diplomat also cited Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat, warning of "national security" risks and data theft.   

"We're going to make sure that American data not end up in the hands of an adversary like the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo said in Prague.    

Pompeo’s remarks come after China’s ambassador to London accused the United States last month of instigating conflict with Beijing before the November U.S. presidential election.

U.S.-China relations have deteriorated sharply this year over issues such as Beijing’s management of the coronavirus, its security clampdown in Hong Kong and activities in the disputed South China Sea.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, smiles as he arrives for a meeting of the senate in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 12, 2020.

Pompeo held talks with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague earlier Wednesday on the second day of his weeklong visit to central Europe.

The two leaders discussed nuclear energy cooperation and the Three Seas Initiative, a political platform to promote connectivity among nations in central and eastern Europe by supporting infrastructure, energy and digital interconnectivity projects.

The initiative gets its name from the three seas that border the region: the Baltic, Black and Adriatic.

Wednesday, Pompeo said the U.S. is ready to invest up to $1 billion in the Three Seas Investment Fund to help protect against "China’s opaque lending practices" during his speech to the Czech senate.  

The chief U.S. diplomat began the day taking part in a roundtable discussion with a group of leaders from tech companies from the U.S. and the Czech Republic to highlight the benefits of U.S. investment, and according to the State Department, "underscore the attractiveness of the United States as an investment destination for Czech start-ups."

The top U.S. diplomat’s trip comes as the Trump administration looks to confront Russian and Chinese economic and geopolitical competition in Europe.

In addition to Pilsen, Pompeo is traveling to Prague, Czech Republic; Ljubljana, Slovenia; Vienna, Austria; and Warsaw, Poland, this week.

The trip comes as the Pentagon prepares to move forward with a plan to pull almost 12,000 troops from Germany and redeploy part of the U.S. forces to Poland and other NATO nations, raising concerns at home and in Europe even as senior officials defend it as a strategic necessity.

FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump greets members of the U.S. military during a stop at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Dec. 27, 2018.

Ambassador Philip Reeker, the State Department’s acting assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, said Pompeo will discuss with his counterparts the just-completed U.S.-Poland Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) that "provides a framework" to further strengthen "the broad transatlantic security."

The defense deal enables the United States for "rotational presence" of an additional 1,000 U.S. troops to "enhance deterrence against Russia, strengthen NATO," and to assure allies, officials say. About 4,500 U.S. personnel are already on rotation in Poland.

Slovenia

In Ljubljana, Pompeo will sign a Joint Declaration on 5G technology with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar.

Over the past year, European countries, including Poland, Estonia and the Czech Republic, have signed agreements with the U.S., pledging that 5G suppliers would not be subject to control by a foreign government without independent judicial review, which effectively excludes Chinese firms.

Austria

In Vienna, the U.S.-Austria Strategic Partnership and growing trade relationship will be high on the agenda in Pompeo’s meetings with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

Austria hosts the International Atomic Energy Agency, the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations in charge of monitoring Iran’s adherence to the 2015 nuclear deal from which the U.S. has withdrawn.

Pompeo will also hold talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, as Washington is calling on other members of the U.N. Security Council to indefinitely extend an arms embargo on Iran that is set to expire on Oct. 18.

Poland

In Warsaw, the chief U.S. diplomat will meet with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz on deepening defense ties, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, securing 5G networks, and improving regional energy and infrastructure through the Three Seas Initiative. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Pompeo will also meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who visited the White House in late June.

Poland sees Nord Stream 2, which would double Russia’s gas export capacity via the Baltic Sea, as a threat to Europe’s energy security.

FILE - Workers are seen at a construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the town of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019.

Last month, the State Department said people making investments or engaging in activities related to Nord Stream 2, including pipe-laying vessels and engineering service in the deployment of the pipelines, could face U.S. sanctions. 

"It's a clear warning to companies: aiding and abetting Russia's malign influence projects will not be tolerated," said Pompeo during a July 15 press conference.

"Let me be clear. These aren't commercial projects. They are the Kremlin's key tools to exploit and expand European dependence on Russian energy supplies," Pompeo said.  

Wayne Lee contributed to this report.
 

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, front left, shakes hands with Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek, right, during a ceremony at the General Patton memorial in Pilsen near Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 11, 2020.
USA
Top Diplomat Visits Central Europe as US Looks to Confront Russian, Chinese Influence 
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is traveling to Czech Republic, Slovenia, Austria and Poland
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Tue, 08/11/2020 - 05:36
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, follows Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to a media availability, after their…
USA
Report: Pompeo Warns Russia Against Taliban Bounties
The New York Times says the warning is the first known high-level US rebuke of the alleged bounty program
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 19:30
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center right, shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, as they pose for a photograph in an official arrival ceremony, at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 23, 2016.
VOA News on Iran
Pompeo’s Warning Against Closer China-Iran Ties Highlights Dilemma for Beijing
In Sunday interview, top US diplomat warned that deeper Chinese relations with Iran would destabilize Mideast, a risk some analysts say Beijing will accept while others disagree
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 05:22
Pro-democracy activists including Leung Kwok-hung, second left, hold banners outside a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday,…
VOA News on China
Pompeo Vows to Protect Hong Kong Activists Sought Abroad
Chinese state media said that Hong Kong police had ordered the arrest of six pro-democracy activists living in exile on suspicion of violating a new security law
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 20:15
Nike Ching
By
Nike Ching
State Department Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Top Diplomat Warns of China’s Global Threat

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and the Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis, right, address the media…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Thumps Harris After Biden Picks Her as His Running Mate

FILE - Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris take the stage before the start of the second night of the second U.S. 2020 presidential Democratic candidates debate in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., July 31, 2019.
Student Union

Over Half of US Lower Schools to Stay Online

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Joel Cruz cleans a teacher's desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday,…
USA

Billionaire Sumner Redstone, Media Mogul Who Headed Viacom, Dead at 97

FILE PHOTO: Media magnate Sumner Redstone arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood
2020 USA Votes

Kamala Harris’ Family in India Rejoices Over VP Pick  

Gopalan Balachandran, maternal uncle of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris' (D-CA) talks to media outside his house in New Delhi, India…