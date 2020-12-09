USA

US Visa Restrictions on China to Pose Test for Biden

By Mo Yu
December 09, 2020 07:35 PM
People waiting to apply for visas sit outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing May 3, 2011. China has joined governments hailing the…
FILE - People waiting to apply for visas sit outside the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, May 3, 2011.

As tensions between Beijing and Washington have worsened over the past year, U.S. officials have tightened visa restrictions, kicking out hundreds of Chinese researchers accused of hiding military ties and branding some Chinese technology companies security threats.

While China calls the moves part of a “deep-rooted Cold War mentality,” U.S. supporters of the moves see them as a course correction in response to Chinese President Xi Jinping's abuse of U.S. policies encouraging trade and academic ties.

The latest measure came last week, when the State Department tightened travel visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members, allowing only one-month single-entry visas where 10-year multiple-entry visas were previously allowed. U.S. officials said the measure was needed to “protect our nation from the CCP's malign influence,” while the Chinese Foreign Ministry called it "an escalation of political suppression by some extreme anti-China forces in the U.S."

IBM employee Yang Bo shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (2nd L) after being the first Chinese citizen to be…
FILE - IBM employee Yang Bo shakes hands with then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry after being the first Chinese citizen to be issued a 10-year visa, at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Nov. 12, 2014.

Just a few years ago, the U.S. eased restrictions on Chinese travel to the U.S., seeking in part to capitalize on a growing tourism sector fueled by China’s expanding middle class. In 2014, Chinese travelers — CCP members or not — became eligible for multiple-entry visas valid for 10 years, with stays of six months allowed for each entry. China reciprocated, but with exceptions.

“Frankly, Chinese scholars were easily able to obtain a 10-year tourist visa and use those to come to the United States, but Americans like me, scholars who work at think tanks, could only get single-entry visas and go to China for a week at most,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the China Power Project at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

CCP criticism a factor

Professor Perry Link of the University of California-Riverside, told VOA that “the CCP has blocked some Americans because the Americans have criticized the CCP, while the U.S. government has never blocked people because they criticize a political party.”

Link was permanently blacklisted by Beijing in 1996 for translating into English a compilation of secret Chinese government documents concerning the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

China critic and Fox News contributor Gordon Chang agreed that reciprocity was never even-keeled.

“The most important thing is that the United States is demanding reciprocity from China because Chinese citizens, whether they're Communist Party members or not, travel to the U.S. with many fewer restrictions than Americans do in China,” said Chang, who in 2001 authored “The Coming Collapse of China.”

People remove bags from inside the Chinese Consulate to load into a van Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Houston. China says …
FILE - People remove bags from inside the Chinese Consulate to load into a van in Houston, July 23, 2020.

The Trump administration has clamped down in 2020, classifying more than a dozen Chinese media outlets as foreign missions, ordering the closure of the Chinese Consulate in Houston, arresting Chinese researchers who concealed their affiliation with the Chinese Liberation Army, and restricting student visas for Chinese citizens studying in certain tech sectors with potential national security applications.

Uighurs, Hong Kong law

In addition, Washington has already imposed travel bans and sanctions on officials connected to the crackdown on Uighurs in Xinjiang, as well as on Chinese and Hong Kong officials it accuses of restricting political rights in the semiautonomous island through the new National Security Law for Hong Kong.

The United States in October imposed a broad immigration ban on CCP members, blocking them from becoming U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Chang argues for a complete ban on CCP members. “The Communist Party has made it clear that they seek the destruction of the United States, so I don't see why we should be allowing their members in the U.S,” he told VOA.

Glaser doubted the policy is going to have much impact. She said that apart from being put in place by an outgoing administration — she expects a policy review by the incoming Biden administration — severely restricting people-to-people exchanges isn't in the interest of either nation.

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he meets visa applicants at the U.S. Embassy Consular Section in Beijing December 4,…
Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he meets visa applicants at the U.S. Embassy Consular Section in Beijing, Dec. 4, 2013.

“I doubt that this particular policy will be reviewed in isolation,” she said. “Rather, I think there will be discussions between the United States and China about visa restrictions on journalists, visa restrictions on Chinese Communist Party members, and how we go about creating more reciprocity.”

Link agreed that the CCP will come back to negotiate but stressed that "the Biden people would need to be involved in the negotiation and would need to be as firm as the Trump people are."

The incoming administration has signaled that President-elect Joe Biden plans to reverse many of President Donald Trump’s tightened immigration and visa policies, although it remains unclear whether that will include loosening visa restrictions for Chinese citizens.

This story originated in VOA's Mandarin Service.
 

Related Stories

The Hai Yang Shi You 981 oil platform operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) is seen in the sea off China…
East Asia Pacific
How China’s Offshore Oil Driller Will Keep Grip in Disputed Sea Despite US Sanctions
China National Offshore Oil Corp. landed last week on a list of 35 firms believed to be aligned with the Chinese military, and Americans are banned from trading company shares
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 05:41 AM
Taiwan's defense ministry spokesperson Shih Shun-wen speaks during a briefing in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
China Condemns New US Hong Kong Sanctions, Taiwan Arms Sale
US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by Trump administration to put in place high-pressure tactics toward Beijing that could make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to steady relations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 07:42 AM
FILE - In this April 10, 2020, file photo, a ground crew at Los Angeles International Airport unload pallets of medical…
East Asia Pacific
China's Exports Surge on Hot Demand for PPE, Remote Working Tech
Exports in November rose 21.1% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday, soundly beating analysts' expectations for a 12.0% increase
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 04:29 AM
FILE - In this file photo taken May 4, 2019, Taiwan marines salute to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen during an offshore anti…
USA
US Hits China With Hong Kong Sanctions, OKs Taiwan Arms Sale
The approval is just the latest in a series of such steps the Trump administration has taken to boost Taiwan's defenses over the course of the last several months
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 06:57 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Mo Yu

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Jury Convicts Man in Minnesota Mosque Bombing

This undated photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari. Hari, is the purported ringleader in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque.
USA

SpaceX Starship Makes Highest Test Flight, Crashes on Landing

This SpaceX video frame grab image shows SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket prototype crashing on landing at the company's Boca Chica…
USA

US Visa Restrictions on China to Pose Test for Biden

People waiting to apply for visas sit outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing May 3, 2011. China has joined governments hailing the…
US Politics

Hunter Biden Facing Federal Investigation Over 'Tax Affairs'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University…
Middle East

US Senate Fails to Block Arms Sale to UAE  

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, an F-35 fighter jet pilot and crew prepare for a mission at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates.