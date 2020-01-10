USA

US Warship Faces Aggressive Moves by Russia Ship in Mideast

By Associated Press
January 10, 2020 05:49 PM
This photo provided bythe U.S. 5th Fleet, shows a Russian Navy ship approaching an American warship in the North Arabian Sea,…
This photo provided bythe U.S. 5th Fleet shows a Russian Navy ship approaching an American warship in the North Arabian Sea, Jan. 9, 2020.

An American warship was "aggressively approached" by a Russian Navy ship in the North Arabian Sea, the U.S. Navy said Friday.

Navy Cmdr. Josh Frey, spokesman for U.S. 5th Fleet, said that the USS Farragut was conducting routine operations Thursday and sounded five short blasts to warn the Russian ship of a possible collision. He said the USS Farragut, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, asked the Russian ship to change course and the ship initially refused but ultimately moved away.

Even though the Russian ship moved away, Frey said the delay in shifting course "increased the risk of collision."
 

US Warship Faces Aggressive Moves by Russia Ship in Mideast

