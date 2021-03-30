USA

Video Shows Asian American Woman Assaulted on NYC Street

By Associated Press
March 30, 2021 11:17 AM
People participate during a BIPOC Woman in solidarity march for Asian Women in Manhattan
File - People participate during a Woman in solidarity march for Asian Women in Manhattan, New York, March 27, 2021.

NEW YORK - An Asian American woman was attacked by a man who repeatedly kicked her in front of witnesses who seemingly stood by, according to surveillance footage released by the New York City Police Department.

The 65-year-old woman was walking in midtown Manhattan on Monday afternoon when a man came up to her and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her to the ground, the NYPD said.  

The man then stomped on the woman's face several times while hurling anti-Asian sentiments at her, police said. He later casually walked away, the footage shows.  

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries.  

According to video footage, a man inside a building lobby seemingly stopped what he was doing to watch the assault. Later, two more men wearing blazers walked into the frame and one of them closed the door as the woman was on the ground.  

The property developer and manager of the building, Bordsky Organization, wrote on Instagram  that it was aware of the assault and the staff who witnessed it were suspended pending an investigation.

The NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the attack and has asked anyone with information to contact the department.  

NYPD says there have been 33 hate crimes with an Asian victim so far this year, news outlets reported.  

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea previously said the agency would increase their outreach and patrols in predominantly Asian communities amid  a national spike of anti-Asian hate crimes.  

According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate over 3,795 incidents were reported to the organization from March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2021. The organization said that number is "only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur."

Related Stories

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against anti-Asian hate crimes outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March…
USA
Two Men in Seattle, San Francisco Face Anti-Asian Hate Charges
Incidents occur amid wave of high-profile, sometimes deadly violence against Asian Americans since pandemic began
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 09:13 PM
Wun Kuen Ng holds up signs during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in…
USA
Former US Officials Condemn Hate Crimes Targeting Asian Americans
There has been a recent spike in crimes against Asian Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 02:44 PM
Dawn Cheung and Victoria Do clap and cheer while listening to speakers during a protest against anti-Asian hate crimes at Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown-International District of Seattle, Washington, March 13, 2021.
USA
Anti-Asian Hate Crime Crosses Racial and Ethnic Lines   
In New York, only two of the 20 people arrested last year in connection with anti-Asian attacks were white
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 09:12 PM
Biden Denounces Attacks on Asian Americans
00:02:40
Race in America
Biden Denounces Attacks on Asian Americans
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with Asian American community leaders in Atlanta following mass shooting
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Sat, 03/20/2021 - 12:58 AM
Wun Kuen Ng holds up signs during a Rally Against Hate to end discrimination against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in…
USA
Following Attack, Injured Woman Wants Donations Given to Asian American Community
More than $900,000 was raised after she was punched in the face last week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/24/2021 - 02:18 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

US, 13 Other Nations Concerned About WHO COVID Origins Report

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on…
USA

Teen Who Recorded Floyd Video Says ‘He Was Begging for His Life'

FILE - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits in front of a picture of George Floyd.
USA

Blinken Unveils US 2020 Human Rights Report

FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks about priorities for Biden administration.
USA

SpaceX’s SN11 Rocket Prototype Explodes Upon Landing

A spectator holds a piece of debris which was blown 5 miles from the site where SpaceX test rocket SN11 exploded upon landing, in Boca Chica
USA

Video Shows Asian American Woman Assaulted on NYC Street

People participate during a BIPOC Woman in solidarity march for Asian Women in Manhattan