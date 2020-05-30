USA

What Do Murder, Manslaughter Charges in Floyd Case Mean?

By VOA News
May 30, 2020 08:03 PM
A protester holds a sign outside the Florida home of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was recorded with his…
A protester holds a sign outside the Florida home of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in George Floyd's death, in the Windermere neighborhood of Orlando, Fla., May 29, 2020.

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was charged in the death of George Floyd, four days after the May 25 incident occurred and after several nights of violent protests in the Midwestern city.

FILE -This photo provided by the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd.

On Friday, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman charged Chauvin, 44, with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin is accused of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

Here is a definition of those charges:

Third-degree murder: According to the Minnesota statute, whoever causes the death of a person “by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life, is guilty of murder in the third degree.”

Someone found guilty faces a prison sentence of no more than 25 years or a fine of no more than $40,000, or both.

Second-degree manslaughter: According to the Minnesota statute, someone who “creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another,” is guilty of manslaughter in the second degree.

Someone found guilty may be sentenced to imprisonment for not more than 10 years or required to pay a fine of not more than $20,000, or both.

Hennepin prosecutor Freeman said Friday that it was likely that charges would be filed against three other officers accused of involvement in Floyd's death, but he declined to discuss what those charges might be.

The three other officers, who were present at the scene of Floyd’s death, are: Tou Thao, 34, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Thomas K. Lane, 37. All three were fired along with Chauvin from the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday.

Related Stories

Law enforcement officers amassed along Lake Street near Hiawatha Ave. as fires burned after a night of unrest and protests
USA
Before Floyd Death, Activists Saw Progress on Police Reforms
Years of dialogue about police and criminal justice reforms in Minneapolis had improved the relationship between the African American community and law enforcement, activists say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 05/30/2020 - 13:45
In this May 29, 2020, photo, protesters confront police officers during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles…
00:06:30
NAACP President Speaks to VOA on Death of George Floyd
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called Friday for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man in police custody and said he expected 'swift' justice for the officers involved. Not long after those remarks, International Edition's Steve Miller had the opportunity to chat over Skype with Derrick Johnson, the President and CEO of the NAACP. Steve began the conversation by asking Johnson why he thought this tragic event happened.
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 12, 2020 former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden…
USA
Biden: George Floyd's Death Shows 'Open Wound' of US Racism
Democrats' presumptive presidential nominee also accuses President Donald Trump, without mentioning him by name, of inciting violence
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 15:50
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

On Racism, Nike Says, ‘Don’t Do It’

Photo by: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 5/20/20 A view of Nike Store during the coronavirus pandemic on May 20, 2020 in 5th Ave…
USA

What Do Murder, Manslaughter Charges in Floyd Case Mean?

A protester holds a sign outside the Florida home of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was recorded with his…
USA

Atlanta Mayor Praised for Response to Floyd Unrest

Keisha Lance Bottoms headshot, as Atlanta Mayor, graphic element on gray
USA

When Officers Kill, Redress Is Rare, Review Shows

Police officers stand guard as protesters react to the announcement of the grand jury decision not to indict police officer Darren Wilson in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an unarmed black 18-year-old, Nov. 24, 2014, in Ferguson, Missouri.
USA

Protests Continue After Night of Violence in California

Protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Los Angeles