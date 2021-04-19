USA

White House COVID Team Pushes Vaccinations as All US Adults Now Eligible

By VOA News
April 19, 2021 05:40 PM
Cortney Marengo instructs volunteers at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Lansdale,…
Volunteers are instructed at a coronavirus vaccine clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, April 18, 2021.

On the day U.S. President Joe Biden set as the deadline for all adults in the United States to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the White House COVID-19 Response team touted the safety, efficacy and ease of getting vaccinated.

From his Twitter account, Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser on the COVID-19 response, called Monday "Vaccination Day," as it is the day that all Americans 16 and older are now eligible for vaccinations in every state and territory.

In this Jan. 27, 2021, image from video, Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, speaks during…
FILE - Andy Slavitt, senior adviser to the White House COVID-19 Response Team, speaks during a White House briefing in Washington, in this Jan. 27, 2021, image from video.

During the virtual White House briefing, Slavitt said that as of Monday, 90% of all Americans should be within five miles of a vaccinations site, and that there are more than enough vaccine doses available for them to get one.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control Director Rochelle Walensky said the United States is at a complicated stage of the pandemic. She said new cases continue to rise, with the per day average of new cases now more than 67,400, compared to a month ago when the daily average was just more than 50,000. She said deaths and hospitalizations are also up.

At the same time, Walensky said 192 million Americans have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine — 90% of the president's goal of 200 million vaccinated in his first 100 days in office on day 88.

She added that 50% of all U.S. adults are least partially vaccinated, and 25% are now fully vaccinated. She noted real-world studies have shown the vaccine to be safe and effective.

Addressing those still hesitant to get vaccinated, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, said a lot of real data is available that show vaccines are safe and effective. He cited multiple clinical and real-world trials by The New England Journal of Medicine and the CDC.

Fauci noted that the nation of Israel, where 61.8% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, has sharply driven down new case numbers.

He called vaccination "the highway to normalcy," and said each day, as more and more people get vaccinated, the nation gets closer and closer to that normalcy. 
 

Related Stories

Motorists are inside their vehicles as they wait their turn to be inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at the California State…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Celebrities Make a Stand for COVID-19 Vaccines on TV Special
'Roll Up Your Sleeves,' airing Sunday, will feature Matthew McConaughey interviewing Dr. Anthony Fauci to help separate 'fact from fiction' about the vaccines, the network said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 10:35 PM
A Florida International University student receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, April 15, 2021, in Miami.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Vaccine Will Likely Be Annual Shot
Global COVID cases surpass 138.8 million
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 03:10 AM
FILE - Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Decision on Fate of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Delayed by US Advisory Panel
Use of single-shot vaccine halted after reports of possible link to rare but potentially dangerous blood clots
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 08:13 AM
FILE - In this April 5, 2021, file photo, Leanne Montenegro, 21, covers her eyes as she doesn't like the sight of needles,…
Student Union
Some Universities Mandate Vaccines for Fall Students
Safety measures are part of bringing students back to campus this fall
Default Author Profile
By Yanet Chernet
Tue, 04/13/2021 - 03:06 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Jury Starts Deliberations in Trial of Officer Charged with Killing George Floyd

Ben Crump, left, the attorney representing George Floyd's family, speaks during a news conference outside of the Hennepin…
USA

Former Texas Deputy Sought in Shooting Deaths of 3 Arrested

Law enforcement personnel exit a helicopter after it dropped them off next to the Arboretum Oaks apartment complex, the scene…
USA

White House COVID Team Pushes Vaccinations as All US Adults Now Eligible

Cortney Marengo instructs volunteers at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic run by Skippack Pharmacy in Lansdale,…
USA

Medical Examiner: US Capitol Police Officer Died of Natural Causes After DC Riot

A memorial for U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is visible near the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington,…
USA

US Reaffirms Climate Issue as Foreign Policy Priority Ahead of Earth Day Summit  

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken removes his mask as gives a press briefing at the end of a NATO Foreign…