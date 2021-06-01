USA

WHO Approves Chinese-Made COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use

By VOA News
June 01, 2021 02:12 PM
A teacher receives the first shot of the Sinovac coronavirus vaccine from a paramedics in a vaccination center at a school in Lahore, Pakistan, May 28, 2021.
A teacher receives Sinovac coronavirus vaccine in Lahore, Pakistan, May 28, 2021. The WHO said data submitted by Sinovac indicated that two doses of the vaccine prevented symptoms from developing in just over half of those who received vaccinations.

The World Health Organization has granted emergency approval for the use of a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine for adults 18 and older.
 
The U.N. health agency approved a vaccine Tuesday made by Sinovac Biotech, a Chinese biopharmaceutical company. It was the second time the WHO approved a vaccine made by a Chinese company on an emergency basis.  
 
The WHO said data submitted by Sinovac indicated that two doses of the vaccine prevented symptoms from developing in just over half of those who received vaccinations. The agency also said it could not estimate the efficacy of the vaccine in people over 60 because few people in that age group participated in trials.
 
The WHO’s decision makes another vaccine available for use in poorer countries through COVAX, an international program that distributes vaccines to developing nations, many of them impoverished.
 
But COVAX’s distribution efforts have been slowed after its largest vaccine supplier in India said it was forced to stop supplying vaccines until the end of the year because of sharp rises in infections in the country.
 
Last month, the agency approved for emergency use a vaccine made by Sinopharm, a Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company. Other vaccines approved on an emergency basis by the WHO were manufactured by AstraZeneca, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer-BioNTech.

A health worker injects China's Sinovac vaccine on a colleague during the first batch of vaccination at the Lung Center of the…
The Infodemic: Philippine Official Didn't Suggest Giving China's Sinovac Vaccine to Poor People
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.
Polygraph.info
By Polygraph
Mon, 03/01/2021 - 03:53 PM
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo
COVID-19 Pandemic
China’s Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective than Initially Thought
Late-stage trials in Brazil show China’s Sinovac vaccine is 50.38% effective against COVID-19
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 05:26 PM
A man works in the packaging facility of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Beijing, China, Sept. 24, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Targets Deal for 25 MLN Doses of Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine 
The Philippines aims to finalize negotiations with Sinovac Biotech this week to acquire 25 million doses of the Chinese company's COVID-19 vaccine for delivery by March, a coronavirus taskforce official says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 12:33 PM
VOA News

