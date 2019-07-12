USA

Who Is Jeffrey Epstein? Accused Sex Trafficker Is an Enigma

By VOA News
July 12, 2019 10:32 PM
United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman speaks during a news conference, in New York, July 8, 2019.
Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy American financier, was charged this week with child sex trafficking and alleged abuse of dozens of girls as young as 14.

Despite living a life of private jets, celebrity friends and private islands, Epstein remains an enigma.

In a profile published in 2002, New York Magazine called Epstein an “international moneyman of mystery.”

Author James Patterson, who has written a book about Epstein, called him “a total mystery person.”

On CBS News, Patterson compared Epstein to author F. Scott Fitzgerald’s character Jay Gatsby: an impenetrable rich man who “liked to be around famous people and he liked to throw parties.”

Humble beginnings

Epstein’s start was a humble one. He was born to a Jewish family in Brooklyn, New York. His father worked for the city parks department.

In the mid-1970s, Epstein attended a private college in New York called The Cooper Union. He later attended New York University. Even though he failed to earn a degree from either school, Epstein managed to land a job teaching math at the Dalton School, an elite private school in Manhattan.

He was reportedly hired by then-headmaster Donald Barr, father of Attorney General William Barr, according to Newsweek magazine.

Epstein quit Dalton in 1976 and started work at the Wall Street investment bank Bear Stearns, advising clients on tax strategies. By 1980, he “did well enough to become a limited partner — a rung beneath full partner,” Vanity Fair reported.

He left Bear Sterns in 1981 and set up a money management firm, J. Epstein and Co., which later became the Financial Trust Company, based in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Epstein’s company is shrouded in secrecy. While Epstein has long claimed to represent several billionaires, his only known client is Les Wexner, the founder of Victoria’s Secret, The Limited and other retail brands.

And despite his claims of wealth, Forbes magazine says Epstein is not a billionaire. He has never appeared on the magazine’s list of 400 richest Americans.

A view of Little St. James Island, in the U. S. Virgin Islands, a property owned by Jeffrey Epstein, July 9, 2019.

Lavish properties

“The source of his wealth — a money management firm in the U.S. Virgin Islands — generates no public records, nor has his client list ever been released,” according to Forbes.

According to Bloomberg, “Today, so little is known about Epstein’s current business or clients that the only things that can be valued with any certainty are his properties.”

What is known is that Epstein calls home one of the largest private residences in Manhattan, where many of his crimes were allegedly committed. He also owns an island in the Caribbean and properties in Paris, Palm Beach and New Mexico.

The Florida residence of Jeffrey Epstein is shown, July 10, 2019, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Notable friends

Along with lavish properties, Epstein also appears to like to collect notable friends.

In 2015, the now-defunct site Gawker published what it said was Epstein’s address book. It contained entries for U.S. President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump; actors Alec Baldwin, Dustin Hoffman and Ralph Fiennes; the Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, singers Courtney Love and Jimmy Buffett, and high-profile lawyer Alan Dershowitz among others. He is also known to have traveled on his private jets with former President Bill Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey.

None of his high-profile friends have been linked to the crimes for which Epstein was indicted by a federal grand jury in New York this week.
 

